Jessica in the Kitchen — March 5

Cheesy Quinoa Casserole - 5 Ingredients

Cheesy quinoa casserole is made with only 5 main ingredients and takes 15 minutes to cook. It will leave you so satisfied with the combination of delicious healthy quinoa, warm melted cheese and roasted tomatoes!

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked quinoa

1/3 cup tomato/pasta sauce

1/3 cup unsweetened almond milk

3/4 cup shredded vegan mozzarella cheese

2 medium tomatoes, diced

Shredded basil or parsley or other herb for the top

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8x8 baking dish, set aside.

In a pan over medium-high heat, heat the milk and 1/4 cup cheese, stirring until melted, about 1-2 minutes. Add the quinoa, tomato/pasta sauce, Italian seasoning and half the diced tomatoes. Stir together until combined and creamy.

Add the quinoa mix to the baking dish and spread until even on the top. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese and tomatoes on top and bake for 15 minutes. Broil for 1 minute afterwards until cheese is bubbly.

Remove from heat and allow to cook for 5 minutes. Top with shredded basil or parsley or other chopped herb. Enjoy!

Tofu and Veggie Stir Fry in Sweet Ginger Sauce

This tofu and veggie stir fry in sweet ginger sauce is perfect for a weeknight meal! It's great for meal prep and a crowd-pleaser!

Ingredients:

Sweet Ginger Sauce

4 tablespoons of liquid aminos

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon minced ginger

3-4 cloves of finely minced garlic

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

Stir Fry

1 lb (454g) head of firm tofu, pressed

Pinch sea salt and pepper

2 teaspoon coconut oil

2 teaspoon sesame oil

2 (168g) heads of broccoli, large stem removed and chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

2 teaspoons cornstarch + 2 teaspoon water for a cornstarch slurry

Method:

Sweet Ginger Sauce

Stir all the sauce ingredients together and set aside.

Stir Fry + Putting It All Together

In a pan over medium high, add both oils. When hot add in the tofu and 2 tablespoons of the sauce and crisp on each side for about 2-3 minutes on each side, until all sides are crisped up and browned. This helps to infuse the tofu with some sauce while it is cooking. Season with a sprinkle of sea salt and ground black pepper. Remove from pan and set aside.

In the same pan, add the broccoli and carrot and toss for about 2 minutes' heat. Then add in a few tablespoons of water and cover pan. Allow to steam for about 2 minutes. Remove cover, lower heat to medium and add in the tofu and the sauce. Pour in the cornstarch slurry here. Stir to coat everything in the sauce, then and allow to cook for another 2-3 minutes in the sauce.

Remove from heat and top with extra sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

Here's my favourite way to press tofu! Wrap the tofu in some paper towels, then with a kitchen towel around that. That way the kitchen towel is much easier to wash and doesn't have pieces of tofu in it. Wrap it like a blanket around a baby. The tofu is now your food baby. Put a heavy pan on top, like a cast iron skillet. Then put two books in or on top of that. Balance it so it doesn't fall off, and leave it to be pressed for about 30 minutes. The tofu should be smaller, and the kitchen towel should be wet with the water from the tofu. Now you can proceed and use this. This makes tofu absorb flavours so much better and gives it an amazing texture too.

This Chickpea Panzanella Salad is made with only 7 main ingredients and is so addictive! It's perfect for any get togethers, parties or even a delicious lunch or dinner!

Ingredients:

Panzanella Salad

3 1/2 cups gluten-free crusty bread, chopped into 1 inch cubes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 large red onion, sliced

1 cup cubed English cucumber

2 tablespoons basil, julienned

1 1/2 cups (425g) cooked chickpeas, washed and drained

Mustard Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons lime or lemon juice

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

Pinch salt and ground black pepper

Method:

Mustard Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mix all the ingredients for the vinaigrette while the bread is toasting so that the mustard can emulsify.

Chickpea salad

Preheat oven to 450°F/ 230°C.

Add the bread cubes to a silicone mat on a baking sheet or a baking sheet prepared with parchment paper or foil.

Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

In a large mixing bowl, add the toasted bread, the cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumber cubes, chickpeas and basil. Toss until combined.

Putting it all Together

Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and toss again to combine.

Cover the salad and let sit for 30 minutes to up to an hour so that all the ingredients are completely soaked in and the flavours combined. Serve and enjoy!

Notes

This recipe is vegan and gluten-free. If you're not gluten-free, you can use a regular crusty bread.

The raw onions do become more subtle thanks to the lime and vinegar, but if you don't like raw onions in your salads, you can leave them out.

How to store:

This salad can last in the fridge up to a day as is. You can store it in an airtight Tupperware container. What I would suggest for a meal prep is to make the salad and the bread separately and then plate appropriately when you are ready to eat.

