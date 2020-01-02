Recipe Corner... Recipe Corner... Recipe Corner...

Cashew Thai Quinoa Salad with Peanut Ginger Sauce

This Cashew Thai Quinoa Salad is a colourful, crunchy vegan meal perfect for a light lunch or dinner! It's loaded with Thai-inspired ingredients and dressed with a divine peanut ginger sauce!!

Ingredients:

Thai Quinoa Salad:

1 large carrot, julienned

2 cups cooked quinoa

3 cups (200g) sliced red cabbage

1 cup (104g) chopped red bell pepper

1 cup (104g) chopped green bell pepper

2 cups kale, removed from stems, washed, dried and chopped

1/4 cup cashews, chopped

1/2 small lime

Peanut Ginger Sauce:

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 tablespoons tamari or liquid aminos (gluten-free, low-sodium soy sauce)

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

1/4 cup warm water

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Method:

Peanut Ginger Sauce:

Whisk all the ingredients together in a deep bowl until combined. Set aside until ready to use.

Thai Quinoa Salad:

Add all the ingredients together in a bowl. Squeeze half a lime over it if desired to add a touch of brightness.

Drizzle the sauce over the salad and mix everything in to combine.

Serve and enjoy!

Notes:

If you try this Cashew Thai Quinoa Salad with Peanut Ginger Sauce, please let me know in the comments section, or tag me on Instagram with the hashtag #jessicainthekitchen! For more exclusive recipes, follow me on Instagram and on Snapchat: jessinkitchen.

You can store your salad in a Tupperware container in the fridge for five days.

The Peanut Ginger Sauce can be stored in the fridge and covered in Saran Wrap or in a small Mason jar. Stir before using since it may thicken a bit in the fridge.

Curried Chickpea Salad

This Curried Chickpea Salad is just like your favourite curried chicken salad, veganised! It's loaded with so much flavour, is perfect for on-the-go meals and is so delicious!

Ingredients:

1 15 oz can chickpeas or roughly 1 ½ cups cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup vegan mayo

2 tablespoons red onion, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley or dill

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles or relish or celery

1 tablespoon curry powder

3 tablespoons raisins

Squeeze of a lime

1/2 teaspoon dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Method:

Add all the ingredients into the bowl and, using a potato mash, a fork or a pastry cutter, blend it together until just combined. You don't want it too mushy but you want to break down the chickpeas and incorporate all the ingredients. You could also use a food processor for so about five pulses.

Scrape everything together and taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.

Serve on a bed of greens, in a lettuce wrap, in a sandwich, or on crackers/as a dip or however you desire.

Enjoy!

Credits:

All recipes were created and all photos taken by Jessica Hylton Leckie.

Jessica Hylton Leckie is the founder and CEO of Jessica in the Kitchen, an award-winning vegan food blog, where amongst recipes, she also shares guides, travel and wellness posts. She is also a food photographer and a videographer. She's been a speaker at over a dozen conferences on the topics of young entrepreneurship, photography, food and wellness. Jessica's work has been featuring in numerous publications including the Jamaica Observer, ESSENCE magazine, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, SELF magazine, Buzzfeed and many more. You can find more recipes on jessicainthekitchen.com