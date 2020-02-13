Love, Jessica

No Bake Chocolate Avocado Pudding

This No-Bake Chocolate Avocado Pudding tastes just like your favourite childhood pudding! Thick and delectable, it takes only 10 minutes of prep!

Ingredients:

1 small ripe avocado, pitted and peeled (mine was 6.5 ounces unpeeled, 3.18 ounces peeled)

1/3 cup coconut cream

¼ cup maple syrup or agave nectar

1 small banana, mashed

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa/cacao powder

1 tablespoon cacao nibs (or chocolate chips) (optional)

Method:

Add the avocado and coconut cream to a food processor and pulse together until incorporated.

Add the maple syrup, banana and cocoa powder and blend until incorporated, about 15-30 seconds.

Add the cacao nibs if desired and blend again.

Scoop the pudding into one container or 3-4 mini containers. Cover the top with Saran Wrap, pressing until the pudding so that water doesn't condense in the pudding.

Place in your fridge for at least 3 hours to set.

Garnish with a mint leaf, coconut whipped cream and a sprinkling of cocoa powder.

Enjoy!

4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Chocolate Cups (Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Bake)

These 4-Ingredient Salted Caramel Chocolate Cups are a decadent holiday candy treat! They are incredibly easy to make, and are vegan, gluten-free and no-bake!

Ingredients:

1 cup dark chocolate chips

2 teaspoons coconut oil

6 tablespoons caramel sauce, homemade or store-bought

¼ teaspoon large sea salt granules (or more if desired)

Method:

Line a mini muffin tin with 12 mini cupcake/muffin liners. Set aside.

In a bowl, add the chocolate chips and the coconut oil and stir together. Melt them in the microwave for 1 minute, then stir together until melted. If they aren't fully melted yet, you might need to microwave them for 30 seconds at a time until melted. You can also melt them in a double boiler method.

Spoon a little bit of melted chocolate into each of the muffin liners, and spread it so it covers the bottom, as well as ¾ way up the liners with the back of your spoon. This will ensure the caramel filling is covered properly.

Put in the freezer for about 10 minutes to set.

Remove the mini muffin tin from the freezer and set beside this bowl. Put ½ tablespoon dollops of the caramel into each cup.

Pour the rest of chocolate equally over each cup to cover completely (I went all the way to the top of my liners). Place in the freezer to set for another 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes. Peel off liners, eat and enjoy!!

Notes

To ensure these are vegan make sure you use vegan dark chocolate chips! These chips from Lily's are good!!

Banana Bread Waffles (with Chocolate Chips — Gluten-Free)

These Banana Bread Waffles are like having dessert for breakfast, but healthy! They're sweetened with bananas, gluten-free and are so meal preppable!

Ingredients:

2 cups (500ml) any nut milk (I prefer soy milk for vegan buttermilk)

2 teaspoons (10ml) apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

(87g) of cassava flour, (or oat flour)

1¼ cups (185g) of gluten-free flour mix (I use Bob's Red Mill 1:1 Gluten-Free Baking Flour

½ teaspoon (2.4g) baking soda

1½ teaspoons (7.2g) baking powder

¾ teaspoon (4.2g) sea salt

2 tablespoons (30ml unmelted) melted coconut oil or vegan butter

1 teaspoon (5ml) vanilla extract (I love Nielsen-Massey)

2 very ripe bananas, mashed with a fork (a bit over ½ cup and a bit less than ¾ cup)

½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans are best)

Method:

Mix the nut milk and apple cider vinegar together in a large bowl or large measuring cup. Let sit for at least 3 minutes to create a vegan buttermilk.

In a large bowl, mix the cassava flour, gluten-free flour, baking soda, baking powder and sea salt. Set aside.

In the apple cider vinegar and nut milk bowl, stir in the coconut oil/vegan butter, and the vanilla extract.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and mix until combined. Add in the mashed bananas, chocolate chips and the nuts.

Turn on and preheat your Waffle Maker according to which done level that you want. I set mine two dials before max because I like mine crisp and brown but also very fluffy. I also tested these on “light” and they work both ways!

When preheated, use a heaping ¼ cup/62.5ml measuring cup, scoop out some batter and pour/spread into the middle of each side of the waffle maker (so ¼ cup per side*). You don't need to push it to the edges. Close and remove when the timer on the Waffle Maker is finished and the waffle maker beeps.

Remove each waffle and place on a baking sheet in your oven or toaster oven on “warm” or 200°F/95°C to keep warm and crispy until finished with the entire batter. Continue with the rest of the batter.

Top with extra bananas and chocolate chips and maple syrup (optional). Enjoy!

Notes

I used ¼ cup because the nuts and chocolate chips and banana make this batter very chunky. If you're modifying it and leaving any of those out, you might need to use ½ cup.

Credits:

All recipes were created and all photos were taken by Jessica Hylton Leckie.

Jessica Hylton Leckie is the founder and CEO of Jessica in the Kitchen, an award-winning vegan food blog, where amongst recipes, she also shares guides, travel and wellness posts. She is also a food photographer and a videographer. She's been a speaker at over a dozen conferences on the topics of young entrepreneurship, phot ography, food and wellness. Jessica's work has been featured in numerous publications including the Jamaica Observer, ESSENCE magazine, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, SELF magazine, Buzzfeed, and many more. You can find more recipes on jessicainthekitchen.com or follow along on Instagram @jessicainthekitchen.