Jetting In For A Taste of Jamaica (Part 1)

Thursday Food is still pinching itself... we are delighted, however, to share that it was not a dream! Marika Kessler, co-CEO, GoldenEye, and Terry E Peabody Sr have realised a long-held desire: a private jet-load of foodies visited Jamaica ostensibly to enjoy our culinary offerings paired with spectacular pours from the iconic winery Craggy Range, a delectable and unique add-on to the Cayman Cookout now in its 12th year. Joining Craggy Range chair Peabody were his grandson David, Asia market, & brand manager, and celebrated chef Daniel Boulud (chef/patron, 2-Michelin star Daniel, NYC).

Touching down at Boscobel Aerodrome Thursday morning, along with some 15 guests, all were in less than half-hour sipping Blackwell-laced rum cocktails, iced tea or coconut water, nibbling canapés of pressed plantains with smoked tomato marmalade and enjoying the magnificent sweeping vistas afforded them from the Ian Fleming Villa at GoldenEye. The magical setting in which Ian Fleming birthed James Bond was however merely the amuse-bouche.

Host Marika Kessler led them to the villa's sunken garden where an impressive tablescape awaited. This being a thoroughly haute Jamaican experience the décor reflected same. Figs, pineapples and dried coconuts from the property were artfully positioned throughout and became perfect ice-breakers. The memorable dining experience helmed by executive chefs Dominic Benson and Talcie Neil assisted by sous-chef Ricardo Brown commenced with Talcie's beef and chicken cocktail patties with dollops of the world-renowned Pickapeppa sauce, created in Shooter's Hill, Jamaica, and found favour with many as did the spicy kale salad reaped that morning from Chris Blackwell's Pantrypan farm.

There were copious food-related questions for the hosts as well as culinary icon Daniel Boulud, no stranger to Jamaican food and to the island, thanks to an initial visit in 2006, when he attended the wedding of alum NYC chef Bradford Thompson to Kerry-Ann Evans Brown.

The freshness, flavours, and visual appeal of the food were just a few of the comments made as guests enjoyed the offerings from the array of Dutch pots, set atop bricks, that contained curried duck with jackfruit; roasted snapper marinated with fresh thyme, Scotch bonnet pepper and garlic, and stuffed with callaloo; braised oxtail with 'spinners' and butter beans. Sides included roasted ripe plantains, roast breadfruit, gungo peas and rice and stuffed cho-cho.

But what of the wines? An imperative, many concur, for a complete haute cuisine experience. Here's the verdict and from the Craggy Range chair to boot: “The wines were a perfect complement... there were concerns but it was a perfect match!”

There would be no disputing the pairings, from the opening pours of the Sauvignon Blanc with its subtle crisp notes to the intense flavours of the Chardonnay that made excellent bedfellows for the patties and Pickapeppa sauce. The dense, rich Aroha was a pleasant surprise that seduced the palates along with the curried duck and jackfruit. The scene-stealers, however, were the classic Bordeaux blend of 'Te Kahu' Maori for 'the cloak' as described by David T Peabody, Craggy Range Asia market manager and brand ambassador. Te Kahu refers to the mist that envelops the winery and the super-smooth, seductive notes of the Sophia merlot, inspired by screen siren Sophia Loren.

Coconut ice with Pantrepant wild berries and banana fritters dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with warm Blackwell Rum brought the meal to a perfect close.

It was a challenge for many to leave the property. Luckily, a few would return Saturday, this time with Dominique Crenn, the two-Michelin star San Francisco chef/patron of Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn and Bar... No pressure!