Flavours of Jamaica

“My experience at GoldenEye was unforgettable. As a chef I am always looking for inspiration... I travel to taste new flavours, to hear the stories behind dishes I never had the opportunity to savour prior, to discover the language of a country's culinary culture, to learn to speak it with them.

Coming to Jamaica and sharing this incredible meal with such kind, hospitable, welcoming people was what I needed.

My body and soul felt nurtured from the fresh, local ingredients, my creative mind was stimulated by the regional dishes, and my heart was warmed by the amazing people who brought us all together around a table in the sun

Merci!”

— Dominique Creen, two-Michelin star San Francisco chef/patron of Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn and Bar