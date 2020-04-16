Kareena MAHBUNI

The essence of serving: Food-the calm amidst the chaos

I've learnt in my years as a restaurateur that food is the foundation of many relationships, even the one we have with ourselves. As we delve deeper into the isolation process, the result of COVID-19, my relationship with food deepens as well.

When everything started to shut down around me, my first instinct was to protect my kids, protect my parents, protect my team.

Shut down, Kareena; reduce exposure, eliminate the possibility of coming in contact with this larger-than-life micro destroyer of peace.

The war began in my mind. There were two opposing sides: green and gold. Green said, No, you have salaries to pay, suppliers, electricity, rent, whilst gold said: go home, do nothing, surrender to what this is asking of you.

Green- Fight

Gold - Flight

Day one- Business flatlined. Gold won. We're shutting down both restaurants.

Day two- Green woke up first and said wait one more day.

Green was cheerful and optimistic, sang songs in my head.

'We are the champions...'

Oops...Gold woke up - hey, let's go, we've got to go meet with the staff. Tell them we are closing.

'The final countdown'

When we got to work, everything was normal. Chefs were prepping... chatting... managers answering phones, placing orders.

Life was surreal.

Can we do this? Keep going ...

I don't know how we got to 6:00 pm...customers only came in for takeouts, we barely had sit-down diners. But we made it... we crossed the figure we needed to break even.

Day 3 – We closed one restaurant Mystic India, my second child. I went through my stages of grief.

And in all my motherly roles as a nurturer I managed to do as all women do. Please both green and gold.

They now take the back seat.

Day 4 – we start racking our heads as to what people need.

They want to save money... we dole out specials. Every day a new one.

People want to stock up. We dole out freezables. Stock up on your favourites.

Day 9 – We're losing hope. Flatlining again. My neighbour calls. 'Kareena, are you closing anytime soon, please give me a heads up, we want one last fresh hot meal before you close.'

I'm so happy, my heart sings. I'm still capable of providing someone's fresh hot meal.

It's no longer about breaking even anymore. It's about hope and consistency and love for food and service.

Day 16 – We're still going...breaking even (most days) .... keeping busy... with no fear.. sanitising everything every hour. Washing hands with every take out paper bag handed over, every credit card swiped, every dollar that changed hands.

I look at my team, still smiling, still courteous, leaders of the hospitality industry.

My heart started to swell with pride as we continue to do what's in our blood.

Service...

Service to humanity.

Giving mothers a break.

Giving taste buds life.

Giving working people the 30 lunch minutes of deliciousness, the sense of security and peace that only your favourite dish can give you.

Food- the calm amidst the chaos.

Mystic Thai

Fairview Town Centre

Opens at 12:00 noon to 7:30 pm daily

Tel: 876-8892430/876 6336535