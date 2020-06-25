KFC Is 45!

KFC turned 45 last Thursday, June 18, and team members at all 39 restaurants around the island got the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy slices of birthday cake.

The first KFC opened its doors in Jamaica on June 18, 1975 and today the franchise employs 2,000 persons.

To mark the occasion, members of the Myers family which operate the KFC franchise Mark Myers, managing director; Michelle Myers Mayne, director; and Tina Myers Matalon, marketing director, made a surprise visit to the Old Hope Road restaurant.