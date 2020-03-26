Kid-Friendly Recipes from Grace Kitchens

Staying home or working remotely allows some of us a little extra time on our hands. But with the kids home that may not be the case. So, whether you're using that extra time to prepare a quick meal for the family or to quarantine and chill, Grace Foods, in partnership with Chef Shea Stewart, is back with some tasty recipes and the perfect drink to cool you down!

A modern twist on the traditional Grace Franks & BBQ beans makes the perfect breakfast meal. If you need a quick bite for the kids or maybe Meatless Monday, either way, Grace Sweet & Spicy Chick Pea Nuggets will surely do the trick. This five-minute meal is made with Grace Foods canned Chick Peas and Grace Sweet & Spicy Sauce for dipping.

As the “good food” brand, Grace Foods caters to every palate and dietary choice. So Grace Easy Cheesy Chickpea Tacos are an easy-to-make vegan spin on a crowd favourite. Be sure to serve with a side of Grace BBQ Baked Beans for that extra zing! And if you please, cheddar cheese can be substituted with vegan cheese.

To finish off these flavourful recipes, you must try the Grace Pine & Ginger Coconut Cool Down. Made with Grace Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger, Grace Coconut Milk and your favourite red rum! Who knew staying inside could taste so good!

Grace Pine & Ginger Coconut Cool Down

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

5 oz Grace Tropical Rhythms Pineapple Ginger

2 oz Grace Coconut Milk (liquid)

1 oz red rum of choice

Ice

Method:

Add all ingredients together in a glass and stir with ice.

Chef Shea's Tip:

For a sweeter taste add clear syrup.

Grace Franks & BBQ Baked Beans

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 pack Grace Chicken Frankfurters

2 cans Grace BBQ Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

1 tbsp Grace Vegetable Oil

1 stalk of chopped scallion for garnish

1 bag of crackers

Method:

Cut Grace Frankfurters into pieces.

Sautée in Grace Vegetable Oil over medium heat until crispy.

Add Grace BBQ Baked Beans.

Simmer for 5 minutes.

Garnish with chopped scallion and serve with your favourite crackers, bread or even rice.

Chef Shea's Tips:

Add Grace Tomato Ketchup for extra sauciness.

Add freshly cut seasoning to enhance the flavour!

Grace Sweet & Spicy Chick Pea Nuggets

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 can of Grace Chick Peas

1 egg

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

Salt & pepper to taste

Grace Vegetable Oil to fry

Grace Sweet & Spicy Sauce or Grace Tomato Ketchup for dipping

Method:

Drain and rinse Grace chick peas.

Mash Grace Chick Peas with a fork.

Add dry seasoning and use the fork to mix well.

Add egg.

Mix ingredients together.

Add breadcrumbs and mix until it has a dough-like consistency.

Form into nugget-like shapes.

Add enough oil to cover each nugget halfway.

Add to shallow fry at approximately 325 degrees.

Fry until golden brown and drain on paper towel.

Serve with Grace Tomato Ketchup or your Grace Sweet & Spicy sauce for dipping.

Chef Shea's Tips:

Stick the end of a wooden spoon in the oil — if bubbles form around the spoon, the oil is ready to fry.

Place each nugget gently away from you while adding to the frying pan.

Grace Easy Cheesy Chickpea Tacos

Assembles 4 tacos

Ingredients:

4 hard-shell tacos, toasted

1 can Grace Chick Peas

½ cup grated Anchor white cheddar

½ cup grated Tastee cheese

1 diced small white onion

2 stalks of scallion, chopped

2 small tomatoes

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Drain and rinse Grace Chick Peas.

Add oil to pan on medium heat.

Add onions and scallions.

Add Grace Chick Peas.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Stir all ingredients in pan over medium flame for about 3-4 minutes.

Remove from pan and assemble tacos.

Add 2 tbsp of Grace Chick Peas to taco shell.

Add 1 tbsp grated cheese.

Add 1 tbsp diced tomatoes.

Serve and enjoy.

Chef Shea's Tip:

Serve with a side of Grace BBQ Baked Beans.

Reserve some of the liquid from the Grace Chick Peas tin if you want a saucier texture.

Substitute cheddar cheese with vegan cheese.