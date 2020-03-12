Lenten Delights from the S Hotel Kitchen

In January 2019 Thursday Food was invited to a menu preview at the then-yet-to-be-opened S Hotel in Montego Bay. We recounted the experience in “S Hotel Delights” and shared our high expectations for chef Anthony Matthews, who is at the helm of the hotel's kitchen.

Fast-forward to over a year later, and the Chris Issa-owned property is the buzziest on the Hip Strip. It steadily attracts glitzy clientele, some of whom stay for weeks at a time. Beside alluring décor, exceptional service, great bars, spa and world-class amenities, the food is one of the reasons people flock to the S Hotel. Fun fact: the S Hotel is a member of the uber-exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the World — the second property in Jamaica to enjoy membership.

As many are observing the Lent (during the period of reflection and fasting numerous people abstain from eating meat), we asked Chef Matthews to share some of the hotel's most popular meat-free dishes with us in a culinary retrospective.