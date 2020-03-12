Lenten Delights from the S Hotel Kitchen
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie News...
In January 2019 Thursday Food was invited to a menu preview at the then-yet-to-be-opened S Hotel in Montego Bay. We recounted the experience in “S Hotel Delights” and shared our high expectations for chef Anthony Matthews, who is at the helm of the hotel's kitchen.
Fast-forward to over a year later, and the Chris Issa-owned property is the buzziest on the Hip Strip. It steadily attracts glitzy clientele, some of whom stay for weeks at a time. Beside alluring décor, exceptional service, great bars, spa and world-class amenities, the food is one of the reasons people flock to the S Hotel. Fun fact: the S Hotel is a member of the uber-exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the World — the second property in Jamaica to enjoy membership.
As many are observing the Lent (during the period of reflection and fasting numerous people abstain from eating meat), we asked Chef Matthews to share some of the hotel's most popular meat-free dishes with us in a culinary retrospective.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy