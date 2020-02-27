Lenten (Lighten) up your Chicken

The start of Lent brings a rethink of the way we eat. We want to go lighter, perhaps even less indulgent, but there is no reason to give up on flavour. Here escoveitch adds a sprightly zip to fried chicken made so much lighter by oven baking; quinoa is a hearty accompaniment to lean chicken breasts; a salad makes quick work for dinner; and orange brightens up baked chicken. Try these recipes for a new take on the season.

The Best Dressed Chicken Escoveitch

Ingredients:

3 lbs The Best Dressed Chicken Mixed Parts

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper (freshly ground)

1/3 cup butter

Escoveitch Sauce

1/2 cups cane vinegar

2 onions, sliced in rings

1/2 carrot, peeled and grated

10 pimento seeds

1 large Scotch bonnet pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

In a pie plate or a wide, shallow bowl combine 1/3 cup flour, 1 teaspoon paprika, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Put the chicken in the flour mixture, turning to coat thoroughly or combine the flour and seasonings in a paper bag or plastic food storage bag.

Add chicken pieces a few at a time; shake gently to coat.

Put 1/3 cup butter in a shallow baking pan; place it in the preheated oven.

When the butter has melted, arrange chicken in the baking pan in a single layer, skin side down.

Bake for 30 minutes; turn and bake 15 minutes longer, or until chicken is tender and done (at least 165°F on a food thermometer).

For the Escoveitch Sauce

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan and boil for 2 minutes. Let cool and then pour over chicken.

The Best Dressed Chicken Quinoa Bowls



Ingredients:

4 chicken breast cutlets (about 5

oz each)

1/4 tsp thyme

1 cup red quinoa

1/4 cup vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

2 escallions

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 cups packed arugula

2/3 cups pitted green olives,

quartered

12 oz grape tomatoes, halved



Method:

Season chicken breast cutlets with thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill 3 minutes per side on medium-high or until cooked through. Cook quinoa as label directs. In blender, puree vinegar, olive oil, escallions, Dijon mustard and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss half of vinaigrette with cooked quinoa, packed arugula, grape tomatoes and pitted green olives. Serve chicken over quinoa with remaining vinaigrette.

The Best Dressed Chicken With Orange

Ingredients:

4 The Best Dressed Chicken

Boneless Breast

3 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup chicken broth

4 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste



Method:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and grease a baking sheet or large casserole dish. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook 2-3 minutes on each side just until browned. Transfer chicken to prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl whisk together chicken broth, orange juice, honey, garlic, Italian seasoning, and salt and pepper. Pour sauce over chicken. Bake 20-30 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Every 5-10 minutes spoon the sauce from the pan over the chicken. Garnish with fresh rosemary and orange slices if desired and serve.

The Best Dressed Chicken BLT Salad

Ingredients:

2 The Best Dressed Chicken Boneless Breast, cooked and shredded

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 cups torn salad greens

2 large tomatoes, chopped

5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled



Method:



In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, onion, lemon juice and pepper; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Place salad greens in a large bowl. Sprinkle with tomatoes, chicken and bacon. Drizzle with dressing.