Level Up your Baking with NTD Ingredients

For those with a sweet tooth, scrolling through Instagram late at night can be tantamount to torture. Post after post of tantalising cakes and pastries could easily make some of us get out of bed and turn on the oven.

On Thursday, August 15, NTD Ingredientes Jamaica Ltd brought foodie Instagram to life when it hosted an in-house bakery demonstration at its office located at the Blaise Industrial Complex on Constant Spring Road. Professional bakers, cake decorators and future pastry chefs were in attendance — some travelling from as far as Hanover.

NTD General Manager Anthony Cooke spoke about the company's offerings as well as what sets them apart. NTD is focused on ensuring that its clients have access to some of the best products so that they can, in turn, delight their customers. “Once your customers are happy, NTD will be ecstatic,” said Cooke to the room of bakers and baking aficionados.

Demonstrations like the one Thursday Food attended are not rare for the baking ingredients supply company. NTD will, in fact, go to any of its clients to demonstrate to them how best to use NTD's products. This service does not require a purchase being made. Talk about excellent customer service!

Tables were laden with eye-catching entremets, napoleons, cronuts, mirror-glazed cakes, brioches, tarts, croissants, mousses, and macarons. For a few hours, professional bakers had the ear, and undivided attention, of NTD's in-house pastry chefs. They discussed baking trends, how to achieve some of the cake designs that they've seen on social media, and of course, the upcoming holiday season. Thursday Food takes our professional baker readers on a delicious tour of what can be achieved by using products from NTD Ingredientes.

NTD Ingredientes Jamaica Ltd

Shop 2, Blaise Industrial Complex

69-75 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10

Phone: 876 979 2821