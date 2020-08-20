Reggae Jammin' Bite

With summer camps cancelled, and many rivers and beaches once again closed, August is really looking like a wash for most kids. But it doesn't have to be: Consider a pandemic posse, a social bubble of kids of the same age, who perhaps live nearby and who will facilitate shared responsibilities. This week it's an outdoor play at your house, next week it's a slumber party at someone else's. The point is to find families you trust who will keep their circle small and, thus, the COVID-19 at bay.

Every pandemic pod needs food and lots of it. Depending on the age of your kids add a do-it-yourself component to meals so that they can be engaged and you can have some time between those gazillion work-at-home Zoom calls.

Loaded Reggae Jammin' Burgers

Ingredients:

8 Reggae Jammin' Seasoned Beef Burger patties

8 romaine lettuce leaves

8 Brioche buns

4 slices heirloom tomatoes

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

3 tbsp barbecue sauce

8 slices cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Brush burger patties with BBQ sauce and grill on high heat for about 3 minutes on each side.

Slice the buns and grill sliced-side down for a few seconds to char the bread.

To assemble, spread the buns with any desired optional condiments. Layer each bun with 2 lettuce leaves, 1 slice tomato, a few slices red onion, 2 slices cheddar cheese and the burger patty. Dig in!

Loaded Reggae Jammin' Dogs

Ingredients:

4 Reggae Jammin' Jumbo Chicken Frankfurters

4 hot dog buns

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Additional Toppings:

Sliced jalapeños

Guacamole

Diced red and white onions

Diced pickles

Chopped scallion

Chopped tomatoes

Diced pickles

Cilantro

Ketchup

Mustard

Sour cream

Method:

Boil the frankfurters for about 5 minutes on high heat then remove.

In a frying pan, add the Worcestershire sauce, olive oil and boiled frankfurters. Quickly pan-fry the frankfurters until slightly browned.

Warm the hot dog buns.

Load with desired toppings. Enjoy!