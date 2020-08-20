Reggae Jammin' Bite
Life In The Bubble
With summer camps cancelled, and many rivers and beaches once again closed, August is really looking like a wash for most kids. But it doesn't have to be: Consider a pandemic posse, a social bubble of kids of the same age, who perhaps live nearby and who will facilitate shared responsibilities. This week it's an outdoor play at your house, next week it's a slumber party at someone else's. The point is to find families you trust who will keep their circle small and, thus, the COVID-19 at bay.
Every pandemic pod needs food and lots of it. Depending on the age of your kids add a do-it-yourself component to meals so that they can be engaged and you can have some time between those gazillion work-at-home Zoom calls.
Loaded Reggae Jammin' Burgers
Ingredients:
8 Reggae Jammin' Seasoned Beef Burger patties
8 romaine lettuce leaves
8 Brioche buns
4 slices heirloom tomatoes
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
3 tbsp barbecue sauce
8 slices cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Brush burger patties with BBQ sauce and grill on high heat for about 3 minutes on each side.
Slice the buns and grill sliced-side down for a few seconds to char the bread.
To assemble, spread the buns with any desired optional condiments. Layer each bun with 2 lettuce leaves, 1 slice tomato, a few slices red onion, 2 slices cheddar cheese and the burger patty. Dig in!
Loaded Reggae Jammin' Dogs
Ingredients:
4 Reggae Jammin' Jumbo Chicken Frankfurters
4 hot dog buns
1 tsp olive oil
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper, to taste
Additional Toppings:
Sliced jalapeños
Guacamole
Diced red and white onions
Diced pickles
Chopped scallion
Chopped tomatoes
Diced pickles
Cilantro
Ketchup
Mustard
Sour cream
Method:
Boil the frankfurters for about 5 minutes on high heat then remove.
In a frying pan, add the Worcestershire sauce, olive oil and boiled frankfurters. Quickly pan-fry the frankfurters until slightly browned.
Warm the hot dog buns.
Load with desired toppings. Enjoy!
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
