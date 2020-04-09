Love Mi Grace Browning Easter Bun with Tastee Cheese

It's Easter time! People around the world look forward to this season each year as it brings cheer and joyous celebration. While we treasure our families, make sacrifices for Lent and under normal circumstances visit church, one thing Jamaicans can't give up is Easter bun & cheese!

So you know we couldn't let the Easter season pass us by without sharing our very own “Love Mi Grace Browning” Easter bun recipe, courtesy of Grace Kitchens Executive Chef Shea Stewart. We also had our very own Easter bun expert Ajani Campbell on hand to see if the proof is really in the pudding, the Grace Browning, that is.

Staying inside? No worries, you can use these very simple ingredients to create your own delicious Easter bun experience with Grace right in your own kitchen. And of course, you can't have Easter bun without copious slices of Tastee cheese.

Made with your favourite Grace Browning, fruits and spices, this recipe is quick, easy and scrumptious. Make a bun sandwich and layer with Tastee cheese or simply enjoy it on its own. Try spreading your freshly baked Easter bun with a tups of Anchor butter before adding your slice of Tastee cheese.

Chef Shea also recommends checking out some additional Easter bun recipes from Grace in the Jamaica Observer's Easter Cookbook, where we feature our whole wheat Easter bun recipe.

As for our official Easter bun taste-tester, well, he gives it two thumbs up!

Happy Easter from Grace!

Ingredients:

1 tsp Grace Browning

¼ cup Grace Granulated Sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

4 tbsp melted Anchor butter

¼ cup honey

½ tbsp molasses

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup Guinness Stout

1 egg

1 cup dried fruits: cherries, raisins

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

2 ½ tsp spice combination: nutmeg, and all-spice

1 cup cherries optional to top bun

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a loaf pan with softened butter and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together Grace Granulated Sugar, brown sugar, honey, Grace Browning, molasses, vanilla, melted Anchor butter, Guinness Stout and egg.

In another bowl combine flour, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, all spice and salt — lightly mix. Then add the dried fruits.

Combine wet and dry ingredients until thoroughly combined.

Pour mixture into prepared loaf pan, add cherries on top if desired.

Bake for approximately 45 mins or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Garnish with cherries and serve with Tastee cheese.