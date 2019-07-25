Luck of the Draw for Red Stripe UK Sweepstakes Winners

In addition to creating one of the world's tastiest lagers, Red Stripe has annual sweepstakes for UK residents to win all-expense-paid vacations to Jamaica that include, and not to bury the lede, two VIP tickets to Sumfest. This year saw Guyanese-born Londoners Royston and Golda Hope winning the prize, but it almost didn't materialise.

Their number was the third to be drawn at the awards event at Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records (UK) — the other two people had already left. To claim the prize, the holder of the winning number had to be present at the May 26 event. The Hopes are glad they stuck around. “I couldn't help but dance on the spot. It was really unbelievable,” said Golda Hope about the moment when she realised that the third-drawn number was in fact hers.

The Hopes arrived in Kingston at 2:45 pm Thursday last, and after clearing customs were treated to ice-cold coconuts on the side of the road. Afterwards, they were taken to an early dinner at Gloria's Seafood City at Victoria Pier where Thursday Food met up with them. Also with the Hopes were members of Red Stripe's sales and marketing team, and their chaperones for the weekend. Ensuring that the couple had a fantastic time in Jamaica were — Ramonm Lawrence, channel executive for the western region, Red Stripe; Heineken UK Activation Manager Kiera Flynn; and Teika Samuda, principal consultant of the tour company, Being Jamaican.

Dinner comprised Gloria's famous escoveitch fish, jerk chicken, curried goat, roti, deep-fried bammy, and festival. And, of course, cold Red Stripe beers! For dessert, there were squares of sweet potato pudding. After dinner, the couple was whisked away to Half Moon, which would be home for the weekend. In addition to Sumfest, the Hopes would, too, do a night tour of Rose Hall Great House, ride ATVs, spend a few hours aboard a catamaran, visit Rasta Village, and relax at Doctor's Cave Beach, all before heading back to London on Monday. Leave it to Red Stripe to curate the ultimate five-day weekend! We are confident that this first trip to The Rock won't be the Hopes' last.