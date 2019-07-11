Lunch & Libations at Oak Kitchen

Finding the ideal lunch spot can be daunting. Between snarling traffic and the scorching summer heat, lunchtime can become less of a relief and more of a chore.

Thursday Food lucked out mid-afternoon Monday when friends suggested Oak Wine Bar and Cocktail Lounge, which has recently extended both its hours and offerings to include lunch specials for those like us in search of quality Jamaican food. Principals Lisa Gaye and Kirk Chin have once again demonstrated their uncanny knack for reading the landscape and positioning accordingly. The limited-menu option (there are four popular selections) is genius and comprises red peas soup to start with three local favourites, notably Oak Kitchen's special fried chicken or bar-b fried; braised oxtail; and curried goat with sides of rice and peas; fried plantains and vegetable slaw. Add a glass of wine, tall, elegant glasses of homemade lemonade and/or blended fruit punch in a cosy-cool bistro setting and your lunchtime experience becomes that much more memorable.

“We felt we needed to fill the void of local cuisine, as whenever we introduced a Jamaican fusion item at our other restaurants, the reception would be positive. We felt this was the best way to give the customers what they wanted,” explained Lisa-Gaye Chin, co-principal of the Oak Wine Bar and Cocktail Lounge. Mission accomplished!

Patrons can soon look forward to weekends of hearty, traditional Jamaican breakfast, but for now Chin's focus is on plating the best-tasting lunches in as quick a time as possible so you can be in and out and back to your regular schedule.

The Oak Kitchen operates Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Customers are invited to dine-in, but take-out and delivery options are also available.