Make Cooking at Home a Breeze

Being cooped up is no fun, but we are all in this together as we endure this current global crisis. The upside is family time and the opportunity for quality home cooking every day. But, with having to cook up to three meals a day, there's no way you'll want to spend all day in the kitchen. Here are seven dishes that you can rustle up in no time.

Caramelised Salmon

Pulse half-cup sugar with three tablespoons of coarse salt, dried chilli flakes (to taste) and a heaping teaspoon of black pepper. Dip the surface of individually portioned salmon fillets, with the skin on, into the mixture. Add some olive oil to a non-stick skillet and sear the salmon, first skin side down, on medium heat. Then place the skillet under a preheated broiler until sugar caramelises. This simple but tasty dish pairs well with basmati rice or quinoa.

Bacon and Vegetable Frittata

Almost anything can be thrown into a frittata, but the addition of crispy bacon to sautéed veggies and cheese makes this a surefire hit especially with kids. Dice four slices of bacon and cook until crispy. Throw off half of the fat, save the rest for the frittata. Tasty! Add chopped veggies — sweet pepper, tomatoes, callaloo/spinach, and scallions work well — and sauté. In a bowl, whisk eight eggs with a quarter-cup of milk, half-cup of grated cheese, salt and pepper. Add bacon back to skillet and pour the egg mixture over the ingredients. Cook until edges are set and finish under the broiler.

Sausage Quesadillas

Remove the casings from sausages and sauté the crumbled meat with onions, whole kernel corn, and diced red sweet peppers until the meat is cooked. Lay out four eight-inch tortillas and add a quarter-cup of grated cheese such as pepper Jack or Gruyère, and scatter a quarter of the sausage mixture on top. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro before placing another tortilla on top. Add quesadillas, one at a time, to a cast-iron skillet and cook until brown and the centre is gooey.

Fried Pork Chops

Season half-inch-thick pork chops with salt and pepper. Then coat in all-purpose flour followed by an egg wash, then a flavourful mixture of panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and fresh sage. Deep-fat fry for three to five minutes. Serve hot with your favourite side dish. Hot tip: the leftovers are great in sandwiches.

Seared Curry Lamb Chops

In a mixing bowl, combine cumin, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, salt, and pepper. Season lamb chops with the spice mix before adding to a skillet on medium heat to which olive oil has been added. Cook for three to four minutes on each side and cover in foil before serving.

BLT Supreme

We can all agree that a good bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich is utterly satisfying. Cook bacon until crisp and blot on paper towels. Schmear one side of a slice of toasted bread with mayonnaise and one side of the other slice with Dijon mustard. Add your favourite lettuce, sliced tomatoes and crisp bacon. Enjoy for lunch or pair with a hearty salad for a light dinner.

Tortilla Pizzas

Using flour tortillas as the base for the pizza eliminates your having to make/thaw and roll dough. Hooray!