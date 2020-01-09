Making Ends 'Meat' In The New Year

After the intensity (and overindulgence) of the holidays, our stomachs and wallets wouldn't mind a little respite. In addition to new school terms, fiscal quarters and New Year's resolutions, eating well in January doesn't have to be bland, overthought or expensive. Here are a few cost-effective and straightforward dishes that will delight the whole family.

Crock-Pot Sweet Potato Beef Stew

Time to dust off the handy crock-pot/slow cooker and maximise its usefulness. This hearty, and delicious stew is chock-full of tasty goodness — sweet potatoes, carrots, and beef. The use of copious amounts of tomatoes makes the dish lighter than our traditional Jamaican beef stew but incorporating fresh herbs and seasonings will ensure the flavour.

Garlic Beef & Broccoli Noodles

Even if you're hell-bent on having abs by Carnival, a weekly cheat meal is in the cards. Get all the flavour of Chinese Beef Lo Mein with less of the guilt by using more broccoli, low-fat egg noodles, ginger, sesame oil, and lots of strips of lean steak.

Jerk Pork Tenderloin with Pineapple

If you are unable to resist the freshly fried festivals at the family's favourite Friday night jerk spot, try your hand at using lean pork tenderloin enrobed with your favourite jerk rub, baked, and served with tangy pineapple salsa. Butcher Block tip: Leftovers can be used to make tacos or fajitas.

Mediterranean Grilled Lamb Kebabs

Of course, lamb is an excellent source of protein and doesn't require much to taste great. Cut leg of lamb into chunks, season with olive oil, salt pepper, oregano and fresh mint, skewer and grill until desired doneness. Serve with pita bread, salad or couscous.

Pressure Cooker Beef Tacos

Another tool that's a go-to, not just for grandmas, but also chefs, is your trusty pressure cooker. Season and place rump steak in a slow cooker and by the time you get the avocados, carrots, bell peppers, tortillas, and shredded cheese ready it's time to flake that moist piece of beef. Lay everything out on the kitchen island to create a DIY taco bar.

Steak Power Bowl

Power bowls are all the rage in fitness circles, not just because they are often low-carb and contain good fats, but also because they are easy to assemble for well-balanced meals. Skirt steak is ideal for this dish, just season simply, grill and add atop your favourite assortment of vegetables and, if you want, a bit of brown rice.

Stuffed Peppers

As easy as 1-2-3, stuffed peppers are a great way to get the kids to help with dinner. Ground beef, seasonings, herbs, tomatoes rice are stuffed in hollowed bell peppers and baked. Within an hour, dinner is done, and the leftovers pack perfectly for lunch the next day.