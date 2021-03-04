Meat Safety - Part 1
Meat shops are very common in Jamaica, with many communities boasting at least one. Oftentimes, however, these spaces carry an odour. Why the smell, though? Is it the nature of the product or a hygiene and sanitation issue? Meat is classified as a perishable food because it spoils easily and has a limited shelf life; for this reason meat is a food safety concern. Uncooked meat has the risk of being contaminated with microorganisms such as salmonella or E coli since both of these bacteria are present in the intestinal tract of animals. Due to the nature of meat, the risk must be managed from the start (health of live animal) to the end (on the plate). A demonstration of poor management can be seen in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention example of an outbreak E coli infection linked to ground beef in the USA in 2019.
Recently, I observed the meat delivery and receival process of a wholesale and meat shop and could identify at least five instances of breaches in the process flow. Since meat is highly perishable and can be contaminated easily, it is essential that all stages along the supply chain be maintained according to food safety regulations and standards. With respect to meat shops in Jamaica, these fall under the responsibility of the Public Health Act.
The Act stipulates that:
1. Butchers and meat shops must be licensed to operate.
2. Personnel who handle meat should be free of infectious disease such as typhoid, influenza or tuberculosis.
3. All meat shop workers must have a valid food handler's permit.
4. Only safe and wholesome meats must be sold; it is illegal to sell condemned meat.
5. Animal carcasses (cattle, pigs, goats) must be inspected and stamped by a public health inspector as being fit for human consumption.
• Meat shop operators must not buy animal carcasses without this evidence.
6. Meat must be stored and transported properly to prevent contamination.
Therefore, this shows that it is the responsibility of the meat shop owner/operator to ensure that products being offered for sale are safe and suitable according to the Public Health Act for meat hygiene requirements. Takeaway point: It is your responsibility.
One of the best ways that a meat shop operator can take responsibility is to become knowledgeable about what the risks and hazards relevant to their operation are and what must be done to control them. This can be done through the implementing of meat hygiene and sanitation practices for meat and poultry establishments.
In summary, meat is a perishable food that can pose significant food safety risks. While there are regulations that govern the operations of meat shops or other meat-handling facilities, it is the direct responsibility of the operator to ensure that meat being sold is safe and fit for human consumption.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy