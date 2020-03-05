Modern Pied Piper?

I remember growing up and reading the story of The Pied Piper in which a piper, or rat-catcher, was hired by a town to lure rats away with his magic pipe because they were suffering from a rat infestation. To be honest, that was the first thing that came to mind when I witnessed that recent video of a live battle between a rodent, a server and her cleaning equipment at a popular fast-food restaurant.

While I agree that rats are everywhere and a major problem in highly populated cities, once they become visible to you and your customers, it is evident that you have lost control of, or have no pest control programme in place. Contrary to what many may think, an area that is “sanitised” does not on its own prevent rodent infestation. Those serving counters may look clean, but you may still have the little critters running all over that juicy chicken you wish to consume.

Rat infestations are a public health risk. When rodents infest your food-processing facility, food-service establishment or home, the fast accumulation of their faeces can spread bacteria such as salmonella and can even result in illnesses such as leptospirosis. Rat infestation may also give rise to other pests such as fleas, mites, ticks, and mice. Ensure that both employees and consumers are protected against the incidence of a pest outbreak, as this can affect their health and taint your company's reputation.

It is important to note that temperature drops will cause an increase in rodent activity; this is a result of them seeking warmer areas and food to sustain them through this period. And since neither magic pipes nor brooms will control or eradicate rodents, it is quite obvious that the first point of control is to reduce the food, water and shelter that they are seeking.

Here are a few things to consider when planning, implementing, monitoring and maintaining your pest control programme.

1. Firstly, once you operate a food establishment you must ensure that plans are in place to revisit your pest control programme to take into account colder periods.

2. Ensure that there is no accumulation of waste inside the facility where food is being prepared and handled — especially organic and food waste. General waste disposal areas must be cleared and cleaned at least weekly. Garbage bins and skips must be of adequate size and lined along with being tightly sealed at all times.

3. Immediately clean all food spills from floor, food storage areas and food contact surfaces.

4. If your food establishment is situated in close proximity to agricultural farms, bushes, markets, etc, ensure you constantly check your external building, windows and doors for potential intrusion points and seal if any are present. You must also ensure that you reduce the amount of vegetative growth around your establishment.

5. Contact your pest control operator to request increased pest control equipment in high-risk areas such as waste disposal areas and kitchens in colder periods.

6. If your pest control services are outsourced, you should appoint internal personnel to carry out pest-monitoring activities.

Once the Public Health Department certifies your food establishment, you are expected to maintain that pest control programme they initially approved. It is in the interest of your company and the health and safety of your customers that you document this pest control programme, train employees in pest identification and monitoring, and be extremely vigilant in the implementation.