Need a dose of optimism? Spend an hour or two in conversation with children, then add some Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets, and you'll have reason enough to believe that you'll be alright.

Easy Nuggets Sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons barbecue sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients and serve with The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets prepared as per package instructions.

The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets & Waffles

Ingredients:

1 package The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets, prepared according to package instructions

1 package store-bought waffles

½ cup easy nuggets sauce

1 head lettuce

1 large tomato, sliced

Method:

Spread each waffle with easy nuggets sauce.

Top with lettuce, tomato, and The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets.

The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets Sliders

Ingredients:

12 The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets, prepared according to package instructions.

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoon ketchup

12 rolls, split

3 slices cheddar cheese

3 slices bacon, crisp-cooked and broken into 12 pieces

12 small iceberg lettuce leaves

Method:

Combine mayonnaise with ketchup and spread on the rolls.

Top with the remaining ingredients.

The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

1 package The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets, prepared according to package instructions

2 heads iceberg lettuce

For the Asian slaw

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

1/4 cup sesame oil

2 cups purple cabbage, shredded

2 cups green cabbage, shredded

2 cups shredded carrots (3-4 large carrots)

1/2 cup escallions, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

For the Thai Peanut Sauce

2/3 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup coconut milk from a can

2 tablespoons ginger

2 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/4 cup lime juice (about 2 limes)

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon salt

Method

Asian Slaw:

In a large bowl whisk together 1/2 cup rice vinegar, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, and 3 tablespoons minced ginger. While you whisk, slowly pour in 1/4 cup sesame oil. You must be whisking or the oil and vinegar will not emulsify.

Add 3 cups each shredded purple cabbage, green cabbage, and carrots.

Add the escallions and cilantro and stir it together to coat the slaw with the dressing.

Set aside for at least 15 minutes to let it marinate.

Thai Peanut Sauce:

While the slaw is marinating, make the peanut sauce. In a blender or food processor, add 2/3 cup peanut butter, 1/2 cup coconut milk, 2 tablespoons ginger, 2 cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1/4 cup lime juice, 1 teaspoon brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Blend it all until smooth and creamy. Taste it and adjust the seasonings to taste. You can add more salt, red pepper flakes, or lime to juice to brighten it up even more if you like.

Assemble:

Separate the lettuce leaves and wash thoroughly, letting them dry on a paper towel.

Place 2 nuggets on a lettuce leaf.

Drizzle with Thai Peanut Sauce and top with Asian slaw.

The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets WIth Honey Glaze

Ingredients:

1 package The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets, prepared according to package instructions

5 cloves garlic, crushed

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup water

Juice of one lemon

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Salt, to taste

Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

Method:

Prepare The Best Dressed Chicken Nuggets according to package instructions.

While nuggets are heating, make the glaze. Whisk all the ingredients in a medium saucepan, until well combined. Cook, over medium heat, until thickened, about 3-4 minutes.

Once chicken nuggets are done, pour the glaze over them and toss gently to coat all pieces.

Garnish with scallions. Serve immediately.

Photos: Charles Allen