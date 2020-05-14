On The Front Line...Bachelor Chef Creations 'Home Meals' by Chef Shea
Bachelor Chef Creations is a lifestyle brand by Chef Shea Stewart, which will create a culinary experience through the Home Meals line of products for people so that they can enjoy delicious meals at home. They are quick, easy and tasty and can be enjoyed at your convenience.
“It's always been in the pipeline but the process and need was definitely heightened due to COVID-19. It's a brand that I want to expand to having its own seasoning line, cooking utensils and in-house chef ware such as aprons, oven mitts, etc,” shared Chef Shea.
The goal is to be able to have the brand available at your nearest supermarket as well as to expand to the overseas markets.
Bachelor Chef Creations Home Meals
Seafood Lasagne with shrimp and snapper
Beef Lasagne
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
3 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Steak & Mushroom Pie
Chicken Pot Pie
Curried Goat
These single-serve portions range from $1,100 - $2,000, definitely a bellyful but may be even shareable depending on who you're sharing with. Simply choose the Bachelor Chef Creations Home Meal of your choice and place in your oven or toaster oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
How to order:
Contact us on Instagram: @bachelorchefcreations or complete the order form link located on the Instagram bio.
Orders can be collected at Truck Stop Market Place, Mondays - Saturdays between 10:00 am - 2:00 pm or delivery can be arranged.
