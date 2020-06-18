Four Recipes For Father's Day

COVID-19 will certainly make this Father's Day that much more memorable but so, too, will these four recipes.

Dad's Steak Rub

The secret ingredient to Dad's super-delicious steaks is maple syrup.

Ingredients:

4 beef steaks

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1 tbsp seasoned salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the grill for high heat.

Place the steaks in a bowl, and drizzle on both sides with maple syrup. Rub with garlic, seasoned salt, and pepper.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Place steaks on the grill, and cook 7 minutes per side, or to desired doneness.

Asian Grilled Flank Steak

Ingredients:

2 lbs flank steak

1 medium orange, cut into quarters

1 lemon, juiced and zested

1 cup orange juice

¼ cup rice vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup honey

4 cloves garlic

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger root

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

4 green onions, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

Method:

Combine orange pieces, lemon juice, lemon zest, orange juice, rice vinegar, soy sauce, maple syrup, honey, garlic cloves, ginger, pepper, and cayenne pepper in a blender; blend until marinade is smooth. Mix in green onions.

Place flank steak into a shallow baking dish and pour marinade over meat, making sure marinade gets underneath the meat as well. Cover the dish, refrigerate, and marinate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Remove steak from the refrigerator and allow to come to room temperature for at least 30 minutes before grilling. Lift up steak from the dish to let juices run off; reserve marinade.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Cook flank steak on the preheated grill until it begins to firm and is reddish-pink and juicy in the centre, 5 to 7 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read 130 degrees F (54 degrees C).

Cover steak and set aside to rest for 10 minutes before slicing thinly against the grain.

While steak is resting, pour remaining marinade in a saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Cook until sauce is reduced, about 5 minutes. Serve with the flank steak.

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Ingredients:

2 lbs large scallops

¾ cup butter

3 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp salt

⅛ tsp pepper

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Method:

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in garlic, and cook for a few seconds until fragrant. Add scallops, and cook for several minutes on one side, then turn over, and continue cooking until firm and opaque.

Remove scallops to a platter, then whisk salt, pepper, and lemon juice into butter. Pour sauce over scallops to serve.

One-pan Lamb With Hasselback Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 leg of lamb, about 2kg

2 garlic bulbs

15 sprigs rosemary

15 sprigs thyme

1.7 kg medium-sized potatoes, unpeeled

14 bay leaves

4 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Method:

Use a small, sharp knife to make at least 30 small, deep, incisions all over the lamb. Halve the garlic bulbs, so at the top the cloves fall away and at the bottom, they remain attached. Peel and slice the tops that have fallen away and keep the other halves for later. Use your fingers to push the slices into each slit. Next, pull off small sprigs of rosemary and thyme, keeping the stalks on, and poke them into the slits, too. Can be done a day ahead, then cover the lamb and chill. Remove from the fridge 1 hr before roasting.

Heat oven to 210°C/190°C fan/gas 7. Sit each potato between the handles of two wooden spoons and cut widthways at 3mm intervals — the spoon handles will stop you slicing all the way through. Slot a bay leaf into the middle slit of each potato. Tip the potatoes into a large roasting tin with the halved garlic bulb and the rest of the rosemary and thyme. Drizzle with half the oil and season, then toss to coat and turn the potatoes so they're all cut-side up. Nestle the lamb in the middle of the tin, pushing the potatoes to the outside, then rub the lamb with the rest of the oil and the lemon juice and season generously.

Roast for 1 hr 30 mins, basting the potatoes and shaking the tin occasionally, until the lamb is dark brown and the potatoes are crisp and golden. The lamb will be pink in the middle but cooked. For rare, cook for 10 mins less, and for well done, 15 minutes more. Remove the lamb from the tin and leave to rest for 15 minutes, putting the potatoes back in the oven if you need to. Serve drizzled with our green olive and herb dressing.

Recipes from: bbcgoodfood.com & www.allrecipes.com