On the Menu - Wagyu Steak

Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes spotlights Wagyu steaks this week and shares with Thursday Food a few great tips on this excellent choice of protein laden with high Omega 3 and 6. Did you know that Wagyu beef has the lowest cholesterol levels of all meats, even lower than fish or chicken and that it contains oleic acid which is considered good for your heart? Neither did we! We share more, plus two recipes.

Wagyu beef isn't your run-of-the-mill meat. Yes, you could cook it like any other beef, but why would you want to? You've invested time and money into the perfect steak, so you've got to get it right.

Don't worry, it doesn't take years of culinary school to master the art of cooking Wagyu beef. In fact, with just a little bit of extra time and care, you can maximise the flavour and texture of your Wagyu. Here are five tips for making sure you're cooking Wagyu like the pros.

Picking the right cut

Believe it or not, picking the right Wagyu steak is half the battle. You can opt for a standard cut like a fillet or ribeye.

Storing your beef

Next up, before you even think about throwing your Wagyu steak onto that sizzling cast-iron pan, you've got to know how to store your beef. Yes, your steak storage knowledge is just as important as your cooking skills.

Wagyu beef should arrive completely or partially frozen in vacuum-sealed packaging. Lest you end up with a hunk of freezer-burnt Wagyu, you'll need to put your steaks in the freezer right away until you're ready to enjoy them.

Thawing of your beef

If you just can't wait to savour your steaks the moment they arrive, put them on a plate in the fridge in their original packaging. A good rule of thumb is to thaw your beef from frozen for six hours per pound of meat.

The moment your steaks are thawed, try to cook them right away so you can maximise their freshness and flavour. Pull the steaks out of the fridge about 30 minutes before you're ready to cook them so they can reach room temperature, too.

Go light on the seasoning

The highest-quality Wagyu beef is best with just a bit of salt and pepper, but feel free to use your favourite steak seasoning. Just be sure not to overwhelm the inherent flavour that Wagyu delivers on its own without sauces, marinades, and seasonings.

Cook your Wagyu well — not well-done

Whether you opt to pan-fry your Wagyu in a well-seasoned cast iron or throw it on the grill to get those perfect char lines, don't overcook it. Well-done Wagyu? Just say no. The best temperature to enjoy the luxurious texture and sweet, buttery flavour of Wagyu is medium-rare and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

Easy Wagyu Steak

Ingredients:

Wagyu steaks

Salt and pepper

Cooking oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Put a small amount of oil in a skillet.

Rub both sides of your steak with salt and pepper.

Preheat the skillet over a high flame until it starts to smoke. Using tongs gently place the steak in the pan. Allow steak to cook for about 3 minutes per side and then place the pan into the oven for an additional couple of minutes.

Remove from the oven, put on cutting board or plate and let the steak rest for a couple of minutes.

Crispy Wagyu Beef Tacos

Ingredients:

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon salt plus a pinch

3.5 ounces vegetable oil

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Sriracha

1 teaspoon soy sauce

Pinch of sugar

6 ounces Wagyu beef

4 crispy taco shells

10 radish slices

3 to 4 lime wedges

Method:

Add the jalapeño and cilantro to a food processor and pulse the ingredients together, scraping down the sides as needed. Once the cilantro is close to a purée, add the teaspoon of salt and slowly drizzle in the vegetable oil to emulsify.

Next mix the mayonnaise with the Sriracha, soy sauce, and pinch of salt and sugar until mixed well.

Grill the beef until medium and slice as thin as possible. Place the meat in the taco shell and top with the spicy cilantro sauce and the chili mayo. Top them with the radish slices and serve with the lime wedges.

Wagyu Burgers with Caramelised Onions, Garlic Aioli and Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 pound Wagyu beef, ground

4 brioche burger buns

2 tablespoons steak seasoning

6 ounce thinly sliced stemmed and scrubbed cremini mushrooms

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

4 slices aged irish cheddar

Juice from 1/2 lemon

1 cup mayonnaise

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon parsley, minced fresh

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, gently mix together the wagyu ground beef and steak rub until just combined. Be careful not to over-mix the meat or the burgers will be tough. Gently separate the meat into quarters and shape into loose balls. Press each ball into a patty. Place the patties onto a sheet pan, then place the sheet pan into the refrigerator to chill.

While the patties are chilling, add the thinly sliced onion and olive oil to a medium-size pan over low heat. Cook the onions slowly, stirring occasionally, until they are golden-brown, have lost most of their moisture, and have shrunk significantly, about 30-40 minutes. Remove the now-caramelised onions from the pan.

Place the pan back on the stove over high heat and add the mushrooms. Cook just until the mushrooms become fragrant and begin to release their moisture, then add the balsamic vinegar and cook over high heat until the vinegar has reduced, about 2-3 minutes. Remove the mushrooms from the pan and set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, mix together the garlic, mayonnaise, olive oil, parsley, fresh lemon juice and steak seasoning. Set aside.

Fire up your grill and set the temperature to 350°F. If you are using a gas or charcoal grill, set it up for medium heat.

Remove the burger patties from the refrigerator and place on the grill. Grill the burgers for 3 minutes on 1 side, then flip and top with a slice of Irish cheddar. Continue to grill for another 5-6 minutes, or until the burgers are medium rare (125°F).

Remove the patties from the grill and build the burger: top the bottom brioche bun with a patty, then add a spoonful of caramelized onions, a spoonful of balsamic mushrooms, and a swoop of garlic aioli.

Serve immediately.