On the Menu A Carnivore's Christmas

As Christmas Day nears, we start racking our brains about the ideal gifts for friends and loved ones. For the gourmands among us, being able to cook something delicious is top of list. But if they already have all the kitchen tools known to man, what else can delight them? Well, meat, of course!

Gifting regular grocery store meat is a little bizarre, but certainly not gourmet cuts from Butcher Block. When beautifully packaged and combined with well-curated artisanal products, carnivores will be glad to have made it to Santa's nice list. Here are a few gift ideas for meat lovers:

Prime Rib Kit

Prime rib is a no-brainer as long as you have top-quality ingredients at hand and understand how important seasoning and temperature are to the dish's success. The latter is something a gastronome would understand. This package should comprise a beautifully marbled ribeye centre, artisanal black pepper, coarse salt (pink Himalayan) to bring out the best flavours, and a digital meat thermometer (that's if they don't already have one) to ensure that it's cooked to medium-rare.

A Charcuterie Hamper

There are few things that immediately convey “it's a party” like a charcuterie and cheese board. Give the seasoned host a hamper of fine European cheeses and locally made charcuterie from Simon Levy of Roast Meats. Want to make it extra special? Include honey, nuts, crackers, dried fruit, dips, grapes, olives, and condiments.

Steakhouse Dinner Package

Bring the steakhouse right to their home with a gourmet dinner gift box. We recommend that the package include NY strip steaks, lamb chops, and a couple bottles of wine. You can guarantee that the recipient will not only eat like royalty, but will be blown away by the gesture. To place your Christmas gift orders or to get inspiration for more edible gifts, come visit us at Butcher Block. We'll be glad to make you the star of holiday gifting this year.

Garlic Rosemary Prime Rib Roast With Horseradish Cream

Ingredients:

5 lb boneless prime rib roast

1/4 cup rosemary, chopped

1 tbsp dried oregano

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

For the horseradish sauce:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 tbsp creamed horseradish

1/2 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp parsley, chopped

1 tbsp chives, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Place the roast in a roasting pan. Cut a few shallow slits on the non-fatty side of the roast. In a small bowl, combine the rosemary, oregano, olive oil, and garlic. Rub this mixture on all sides of the roast, pressing it into the slits on the top. Allow the roast to sit and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 450°F. Sprinkle the salt and pepper all over the roast, putting an extra thick layer on the fatty side. Turn the roast so the fatty side is facing up then place in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Turn the oven down to 325°F and continue to cook for 60-90 minutes or until center registers 130°F for a medium-rare centre. Tent the roast and let it rest for 20-30 minutes before slicing. Scrape off any excess salt on the fatty side. Slice and serve with the horseradish sauce.

For the horseradish sauce:

Mix together sour cream, horseradish, vinegar, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with the beef. The sauce and leftover roast beef make a great sandwich the next day!

New York Strip Steak

Tender juicy strip steak cooked in a cast iron skillet on the stove, with a simple garlic butter wine pan sauce.

Ingredients:

2 lbs strip steak (2 steaks about 1 1/2 inches thick)

Olive oil

Sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper

4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

3 tbsp butter

For pan sauce

1/2 cup red wine (drinking wine, not cooking wine)

Fresh rosemary, minced

Method:

Set your steaks out on the counter for 30 minutes before cooking. This allows the internal temperature to come up slowly, and allows the meat to cook more evenly.

Rub the steaks on both sides with olive oil, and season with sea salt and pepper, both sides. Preheat your pan over high heat. This will allow you to get that great outdoor grill sear right on the stove top.

Add the meat to the hot pan and leave it in place so it can get fabulous caramelization. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side or until the meat is done to your taste.

Add the butter to the pan and baste the meat a few times.

Remove the meat to a plate, tent with foil and let rest for 5-10 minutes while you make a quick pan sauce.

Slice the steak, against the grain, into thin slices.

For pan sauce

After removing the meat, deglaze the pan with the wine. You can use stock or even water if you don't want to use alcohol, but the alcohol is recommendedfor best flavour. Much of the alcohol will burn off as you cook the sauce, anyway.

Add the minced rosemary and boil the sauce until reduced and thickened. Remove the garlic cloves. Taste to adjust the seasonings and serve drizzled over the sliced steak.

Recipes from: www.theviewfromgreatisland.com & www.neighborfoodblog.com