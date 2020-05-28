On the Menu @ Butcher Block

What's on Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes' grill today? Thursday Food has the scoop: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Pepper Jelly Glaze, Rosemary Brown Sugar Pork Chops, Easy Barbecued Spareribs and Spicy Garlic Salmon.

Don't forget that your family-friendly butcher offers both kerbside and at-home delivery.

To place orders for delivery or kerbside pick-up

Call: 876-668-4481 or email: orders@butcherblockja.com

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Ingredients:

1/3 cup red pepper jelly

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 tsp Private Label by Gregory Burrowes Salmon Seasoning

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1 lb large fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails left on if desired (we have fresh, never frozen seafood in-store every Friday)

½ lb bacon, each piece cut in half lengthwise

Method:

In a small bowl, stir together pepper jelly, oil, salmon seasoning, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Set aside.

Wrap a piece of bacon around each shrimp and secure with a toothpick.

Heat a 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Place shrimp in the pan and cook for two minutes.

Flip shrimp over, brush with pepper jelly mixture and cook until bacon begins to crisp, and sauce is thick and syrupy (about two more minutes).

Remove toothpicks and serve.

Rosemary Brown Sugar Pork Chops

Ingredients:

6 boneless thick-cut pork chops

3 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp Private Label by Gregory Burrowes Rotisserie Garlic Blend Seasoning

1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Method:

Heat oven 425°F.

Combine the brown sugar, salt, rosemary, rotisserie garlic blend seasoning, and pepper; sprinkle the mixture on both sides of the pork chops, rubbing it in. Let the chops sit at room temperature for 15 minutes or cover and refrigerate overnight.

Heat a cast iron skillet on a stove top until hot. Add the oil then the pork chops.

Sear until the first side is brown, flip the pork chops over and place the skillet in the oven.

Roast for 10 minutes (or until a meat thermometer reads 140°-145° when inserted).

Remove pork chops from the oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Easy Barbecued Spareribs

Ingredients:

3 lbs pork spareribs

3 cups chicken broth

3 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp salt

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 cup of your favourite Private Label by Gregory Burrowes barbecue sauce

Method:

Place the ribs in a large pot, cover with broth and simmer for 45 minutes. After pre-cooking, remove the ribs and set aside.

In a bowl, mix the remaining ingredients, except the barbecue sauce, and add the ribs, Ensure that the ribs are well-coated. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator overnight.

Bring ribs to room temperature and preheat and outdoor grill to a low temperature to 250°F.

Place the ribs on a lightly greased rack and cook for 45 minutes, turning every ten minutes or so.

Raise the temperature to 400°F, then transfer the ribs to a lower rack. Cook 10 minutes on each side. Brush them with the barbecue sauce, then cook an additional five minutes per side.

Serve the ribs with the remaining sauce and your favourite side dishes.

Spicy Garlic Salmon

Ingredients:

1 lb salmon, filleted, skin removed and cut into four portions (Butcher Block Master Meat Crafter can easily do this for you)

¾ lb baby potatoes

2 cups grape tomatoes

2 cups broccoli florets

5 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tsp Private Label by Gregory Burrowes salmon seasoning

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Cracked black pepper and salt, to taste

1 lime, juiced

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Add potatoes, grape tomatoes, broccoli, black pepper, salt, half the garlic and two tablespoons of olive oil to a bowl and toss. Place on a large baking sheet.

Pat salmon dry, drizzle remaining olive oil and top and season with salmon seasoning and chopped garlic.

Place salmon atop the vegetables and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and squeeze lime juice all over the salmon fillets.

Serve with basmati rice or your favourite salad.

Recipes courtesy of Butcher Block