On the Menu @ Butcher Block

Thursday Food shares four recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes guaranteed to spice up your table: Mongolian Beef Ramen Noodles, Garlic-Butter Steak, Filet Mignon with Sherry-Mushroom Sauce and Carne Asada.

Mongolian Beef Ramen Noodles

Mongolian Beef Ramen Noodles — a copycat recipe for the popular PF Chang's Mongolian Beef but made with green peppers and ramen noodles. So simple to make and so delicious, you'll want to forget about takeout!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lb flank steak

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 green bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

8 oz ramen noodles, uncooked

3 green onions, chopped

For Sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

3/4 cup soy sauce low-sodium

2/3 cup brown sugar packed

1 1/4 cup chicken broth low-sodium, or no sodium added

4 cloves garlic minced

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

Method:

Slice the flank steak into small, thin pieces against the grain. In a large Ziploc bag add the starch and the beef to it. Close the Ziploc bag and shake really well until each piece is coated with cornstarch.

In a non-stick skillet heat the oil. When the oil is hot, add beef and cook until browned. It will take 2 or 3 batches because you don't want the steak pieces to stick to each other. Also, if you need more oil after the first batch, feel free to add more. Remove beef from skillet to a plate and empty the oil from the skillet.

Add the bell pepper to the skillet and sauté it for a couple minutes just until it gets soft. Remove the pepper from the skillet to a plate and set aside.

In that same skillet add sauce ingredients, the sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, chicken broth and red pepper flakes. Stir and cook over medium heat until sauce thickens a bit and reduces by about a quarter. (It took me about 10 minutes until the sauce thickened and reduced.) You don't want to reduce it too much because you need more sauce for the noodles.

In the meantime, cook the ramen noodles according to package instructions.

Return the beef and bell pepper to the skillet and toss in the sauce. Add the cooked ramen noodles to the skillet and toss everything together. Top with green onions and serve.

Garlic-Butter Steak

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter, softened, divided

1 teaspoon fresh parsley, minced

1/2 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 beef flat iron steak or boneless top sirloin steak (3/4 pound)

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Method:

Mix 1 tablespoon butter, parsley, garlic and soy sauce.

Sprinkle steak with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat remaining butter over medium heat. Add steak; cook until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°), 4-7 minutes per side. Serve with garlic butter.

Filet Mignon with Sherry-Mushroom Sauce

Yield: 4 servings (serving size: 1 steak and about 1/4 cup sauce)

Ingredients:

4 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks, trimmed (1 inch thick)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons butter, divided

1 1/2 cups presliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons shallots, chopped

1 teaspoon bottled garlic, minced

1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium beef broth

1/4 cup dry sherry

2 teaspoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons water

Method:

Sprinkle beef with salt and pepper. Melt 1 teaspoon butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef to pan; cook 3 1/2 minutes on each side or until desired degree of doneness. Remove beef from pan; keep warm.

Melt remaining 1 teaspoon butter in pan. Add mushrooms, shallots, and garlic to pan; sauté 3 minutes. Stir in broth and sherry. Combine cornstarch and 2 teaspoons water in a bowl, stirring until smooth. Add cornstarch mixture to pan; bring to a boil. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Carne Asada

Ingredients:

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

Juice of 1 orange

Juice of 1 lime

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 1/2 pounds flank steak

Method:

In a medium bowl, combine cilantro, olive oil, soy sauce, orange juice, lime juice, garlic, jalapeno, cumin and 1 teaspoon pepper; set aside 1/2 cup of the mixture in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

In a gallon-size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine steak and remaining cilantro mixture; marinate for at least 4 hours to overnight, turning the bag occasionally. Drain the steak from the marinade.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Using paper towels, pat both sides of the steak dry; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Add steak to grill, and cook, flipping once, until desired doneness, about 6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Let rest 5 minutes.

Thinly slice steak against the grain and serve with reserved 1/2 cup cilantro mixture.

Recipes from: www.jocooks.com, www.tasteofhome.com, www.myrecipes.com, & www.damndelicious.net