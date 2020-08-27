On The Menu @ Butcher Block

Thursday Food spotlights the oily, chock-full of protein and omega-3 fatty acids salmon and shares four recipes, courtesy of Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes, that are guaranteed to spice up your table: Garlic Butter Baked Salmon, Blackened Salmon Tacos, Salmon Meatballs With Avocado Crema and Foil Pack Grilled Salmon with Lemony Asparagus.

Garlic Butter Baked Salmon

Ingredients:

For the salmon and vegetables

4 6-ounces salmon fillets

4 to 6 cups broccoli florets

For the garlic butter sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

1 lemon, halved, divided

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Grease a sheet pan with cooking spray.

Arrange broccoli florets and salmon fillets on prepared sheet pan.

Rub minced garlic over each fillet. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl whisk together melted butter, brown sugar, oregano, thyme, and rosemary.

Pour the butter mixture over the salmon and veggies.

Take half of a lemon and squeeze lemon juice over everything; then season with salt and pepper.

Place the sheet pan in the oven and cook for 15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork and internal temperature is 145°F degrees.

Remove from oven and garnish with parsley.

Serve with lemon slices.

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Ingredients:

For salmon

1 lb salmon

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Cajun spice

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

For salsa/serving

1 cup pineapple, diced

2 ripe avocados, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

2 small tomatoes, diced

Juice of 1 lime, plus wedges for serving

Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish

6 corn tortillas, warmed or grilled

Method:

Pat salmon dry, if necessary, then evenly season all sides of the filets with salt, pepper, and Cajun spice.

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. When oil is hot but not smoking, add salmon. Cook until deeply golden, about 5 to 6 minutes, then flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until salmon is opaque.

Let rest and cool slightly, then flake into large pieces.

Make pineapple avocado salsa: In a medium bowl, add pineapple, avocado, onion, tomatoes, and lime juice. Season with salt and toss to combine.

Assemble tacos: Top tortillas with salmon, avocado salsa, and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing.

Salmon Meatballs With Avocado Crema

Ingredients:

1 lb salmon filet, skinned, cut into cubes

1/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

2 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 egg

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the avocado crema

1 avocado

Juice of 2 limes

1/4 cup sour cream (or yogurt)

1/4 cup basil

2 tablespoon parsley

Method:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.

Make salmon meatballs: In the bowl of a food processor, add salmon. Process until finely chopped, then transfer to a large bowl. Add Panko, chilli powder, parsley, garlic, and egg and season generously with salt and pepper. Stir to combine, then form into tablespoon-sized meatballs. Place onto baking sheet.

Bake until meatballs are slightly golden and cooked through, 15-17 minutes.

Meanwhile, make avocado crema: In a food processor, add avocado, lime juice, yogurt, basil, and parsley. Season with salt and pepper, then process until smooth. If the sauce is too thick, thin it out with water.

Serve meatballs drizzled with avocado crema and garnish with more parsley.

Foil Pack Grilled Salmon with Lemony Asparagus

Ingredients:

20 asparagus spears, trimmed

4 6-ounce skin-on salmon fillets

4 tablespoon butter, divided

2 lemons, sliced

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Torn fresh dill, for garnish

Method:

Lay two pieces of foil on a flat surface. Place five spears of asparagus on foil and top with a fillet of salmon, 1 tablespoon butter, and two slices lemon. Loosely wrap, then repeat with remaining ingredients until you have four packets total.

Heat grill on high. Add foil packets to grill and grill until salmon is cooked through and asparagus is tender, about 10 minutes.

Garnish with dill and serve.

Recipes from: https://diethood.com, and https://www.delish.com