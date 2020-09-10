On the Menu @ Butcher Block

Thursday Food shares recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes: Roast Beef Tenderloin with Red Wine Sauce, Shrimp Scampi, Pork and Pok Choy Stir-Fry and Crispy Pork Belly.

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Red Wine Sauce

This beef tenderloin with a rich red wine sauce is a true show-stopper. Perfect for a special occasion!

Ingredients:

For the sauce

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

3/4 cup finely chopped shallots, from 2-3 large shallots

1-1/4 cups red wine

3 cups beef broth

6 fresh thyme sprigs

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

For the beef

1 2-3 lb centre-cut beef tenderloin roast

Kosher salt (1/2 teaspoon per pound of beef)

Freshly ground black pepper (1/4 teaspoon per pound of beef)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup beef broth

Method:

For the sauce

Melt 5 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the shallots and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent, 7 to 8 minutes. Add the wine, beef broth, thyme sprigs, salt, pepper and sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, or until the liquid is reduced by about half.

While the liquid is reducing, place the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter in a small bowl and soften in the microwave, if necessary (it should be soft but not melted). Add the flour and, using a small spoon, mix into a smooth paste.

Once the wine mixture is reduced, reduce the heat to low and remove the thyme sprigs. Whisk the flour-butter paste, a teaspoonful at a time, into the simmering liquid, and let simmer for a few minutes, until the sauce is thickened. Set aside. (The sauce can be made up to this point and refrigerated up to 3 days ahead of time.)

For the tenderloin

Let the beef stand at room temperature for 1 hour before roasting. Set an oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 400°F.

Season the beef all over with kosher salt and pepper. Heat the oil in an oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Cook, turning with tongs, until well browned on all but one side, about 10 minutes total. Turn the tenderloin so that the unseared side is down, and transfer the skillet directly to the preheated oven. (If your pan isn't ovenproof, transfer the beef to a lightly oiled roasting pan.) Roast until a thermometer inserted into the centre of the meat registers 120°F-125° for medium-rare, about 15 minutes, or until done to your liking (115°F-120°F for rare, 130°F-135°F for medium). Keep in mind that these temperatures account for the fact that the temperature will continue to rise about 5 degrees while the meat rests.

Transfer the meat to a carving board (preferably with a well for collecting juices) and let it rest, cover loosely with aluminum foil, for 10 to 15 minutes. Place a dishtowel or oven mitt over the handle of the roasting pan to remind yourself that it's hot.

Meanwhile, carefully discard the fat from the roasting pan (remember that the handle is hot!). Set the pan on the stovetop and add the 1/4 cup of beef broth. Bring the broth to a boil, using a wooden spoon to scrape the fond, or brown bits, from the bottom of the pan. Add the flavourful broth to the red wine sauce, and then bring the sauce to a simmer.

Carve the tenderloin into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Serve the beef, passing the red wine sauce at the table.

Pork and Pok Choy Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless pork shoulder, thinly sliced across the grain into 2-inch-long strips

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Kosher salt

3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (Chinese rice wine) or dry sherry

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

6 scallions, ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces on the diagonal

1 2-inch piece ginger, peeled, thinly sliced crosswise

8 small or 4 large heads baby pok choy, halved lengthwise, quartered if large, or 1 head larger pok choy, cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces

Method:

Toss pork, cornstarch, red pepper flakes, a pinch of salt, and 1 tbsp. soy sauce in a medium bowl. Stir vinegar, wine, and remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce in a small bowl. Have all your other ingredients prepped and ready to go (once you start cooking, there isn't a stopping point and you'll need them handy).

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet (not nonstick) over high. When oil is shimmering and slides quickly across surface of pan, add scallions and ginger and cook, tossing, until scallions are browned and softened, about 2 minutes. Add pok choy and a pinch of salt and cook, tossing often, until leaves are bright green and wilted and white parts are crisp-tender, 4–6 minutes. Transfer pok choy mixture to another medium bowl.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over high. When oil is shimmering again, add pork mixture and arrange pieces in a single layer in skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until pork is browned and caramelised on first side, about 1 minute. Toss and continue to cook until pork is no longer pink and is cooked through, about a minute or two longer. Pour in wine mixture and pok choy mixture and cook, tossing briskly, until sauce is thickened and all ingredients are coated, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and taste, then season with more salt, if desired.

Crispy Pork Belly

Ingredients:

½ pound whole pork belly, skin removed

½ teaspoon smoked paprika, or to taste

1 pinch kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil, or to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

Season pork belly all over with smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Wrap pork in parchment paper; wrap a second time in aluminum foil, and a third time in another sheet of aluminum foil. Place pork packet in a baking dish.

Roast in the preheated oven until tender for 6 hours. Let cool in wrappings to room temperature; place cooled packet in refrigerator and chill for 8 hours or overnight.

Unwrap chilled meat. Save any rendered fat that falls away when unwrapping pork.

Cut meat into 6 equal-size portions. Cut 1/8-inch by 1/8-inch slashes in the fat side of the pork. Season with salt.

Heat 2 tablespoons reserved pork fat in a skillet over medium heat. Place pork belly, fat side down, in hot fat; cook until well browned on all sides and heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer pork belly to a plate, drizzle with olive oil and season with pepper.

www.onceuponachef.com, www.cookingclassy.com, www.bonappetit.com & www.allrecipes.com