On the Menu @ Butcher Block

This week, Thursday Food shares four recipes to spice up your table: Roasted Beef Tenderloin Wrapped in Bacon, Miso-Ginger Marinated Grilled Salmon, Sea Bass with Avocado Salsa, and Steak and Scallops with Champagne-Butter Sauce

Enjoy!

Roasted Beef Tenderloin Wrapped in Bacon

Ingredients:

1 3 lb beef tenderloin piece (large end), trimmed

12 1/4-inch-thick slices peeled garlic (from about 4 cloves)

1 tbsp coarsely ground black pepper

1 lb bacon slices

3 eight- to nine-inch-long fresh rosemary branches

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F. Using small sharp knife, cut 12 one-inch-deep slits all over beef tenderloin. Insert garlic slices into slits. Rub pepper all over tenderloin. Arrange bacon slices on work surface, overlapping slightly and forming rectangle. Place 1 rosemary branch down centre of bacon rectangle, perpendicular to bacon slices. Place tenderloin atop rosemary branch. Place remaining two rosemary branches atop tenderloin. Wrap bacon slices around tenderloin and rosemary to enclose tenderloin completely. Place tenderloin in roasting pan, bacon ends down. (Can be assembled one day ahead. Cover and refrigerate.)

Roast tenderloin until meat thermometer inserted into centre registers 125°F for rare, about 1 hour. Remove from oven. Tent with foil and let tenderloin stand 10 minutes.

Transfer tenderloin to cutting board. Reserve pan drippings for broccoli pancotto, if desired. Using large sharp knife, cut tenderloin through bacon and rosemary into 1/2-inch-thick slices and serve.

Miso-Ginger Marinated Grilled Salmon

Ingredients

1/4 cup white miso (fermented soybean paste)

1/4 cup mirin

2 tbsp unseasoned rice vinegar

2 to 3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp minced green onions

1 1/2 tbsp minced fresh ginger

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

4 salmon fillets, 8 ounces each

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method:

Whisk together the miso, mirin, vinegar, soy sauce, green onions, ginger, and sesame oil in a small bowl. Place the salmon in a baking dish, pour the marinade over, and turn to coat. Cover and marinate for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Heat grill to high. Remove the fish from the marinade and season with salt and pepper. Grill the salmon, skin side down, with the cover closed, until golden brown and a crust has formed, about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn the salmon over and continue grilling for 3 to 4 minutes for medium doneness. Drizzle with a little yuzu juice, if desired, and serve.

Sea Bass with Avocado Salsa

This Sea Bass with Avocado Salsa is light and delicious. Sea bass is a mild fish but boasts a buttery and meaty texture. Served with this rich avocado salsa, you have a colourful, flavourful dish that always delights!

Ingredients:

4 portions sea bass

2 tbsp butter melted

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp soy sauce

1/2 tsp ground ginger

2 large avocados, diced small

1 tsp minced jalapeño

2 tbsp freshly chopped cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp lime juice

1 pinch salt or to taste

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes to garnish (optional)

Method:

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, melted butter, soy sauce, ginger, and the juice from the remaining lime. Place fish into a shallow dish and pour marinade over. Flip the fish over until each piece is coated. Place in the fridge until ready to cook, no longer than 15 to 20 minutes.

Make the avocado “salsa” by combining the diced avocado, minced jalapeño, minced garlic, the juice of 1 lime, and cilantro in a small bowl. Add in a pinch of salt. Stir together and set aside.

Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sea bass by searing it skin side down first (if your fish has skin). It should take about 4 minutes per side to cook through (actual cooking time will depend on the thickness of your fillet). The fish is done when it can flake easily with a fork.

Serve the fish hot topped with avocado salsa. Season with additional salt to taste and garnish with red pepper flakes (optional).

Steak and Scallops with Champagne-Butter Sauce

IIngredients:

2 (4-ounce) beef tenderloin steaks

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp cracked black pepper

6 large sea scallops

1/4 tsp crushed pink peppercorns

1 tbsp olive oil, divided

1/3 cup Champagne or dry white wine

1 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp minced shallots

3 tbsp butter, cut into pieces

Method:

Sprinkle steaks on both sides with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Sprinkle scallops on both sides with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pink peppercorns.

Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large cast iron or heavy-bottom nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steaks, and cook 3 minutes on each side (for medium-rare) or until desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a platter; cover and keep warm.

Add remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil to skillet; add scallops, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until done. Transfer to platter; cover and keep warm.

Add Champagne, lemon juice, and shallots to pan; bring to a boil. Cook 3 minutes or until reduced to 2 tablespoons. Remove from heat. Add butter, 1 piece at a time, whisking constantly until butter is thoroughly incorporated. Season sauce to taste with salt and black pepper. Top steak and scallops with sauce.

Recipes from: www.epicurious.com, www.foodnetwork.com, thestayathomechef.com & www.myrecipes.com