On the Menu @ Butcher Block

What's cooking today? Thursday Food has the scoop: Mediterranean Cod en Papillote, Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls, Seared Scallops with Mint Pesto, and Braised Pork in Sweet Soy Sauce. If we've managed to tantalise your palates...we're thrilled.

Mediterranean Cod en Papillote

Ingredients:

2 thick cod fish fillets, skinless and boneless

Sea salt and black pepper

1 unwaxed lemon, thinly sliced

Pinch chilli flakes, optional

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp fresh herbs (basil, oregano & thyme), finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, crushed

125 g cherry vines tomatoes, halved

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, freshly chopped herbs and crushed garlic. Set aside.

Place two pieces of baking parchment on a baking tray and place one fish fillet in the middle of each piece of paper. Season each piece, add a pinch of chilli flakes (if using), drizzle with the herb mixture, top with the lemon slices and scatter over the tomatoes.

Fold the paper inwards on either side, then fold the ends into the centre to make a sealed parcel. Bake for 15 minutes until the fish is cooked through.

Open up the parcel and serve on the paper.

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowls

Ingredients:

For the tuna

½ lb sushi grade tuna, cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup sliced scallions

2 tbsp reduced sodium soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp sriracha

For the spicy mayo

2 tbsp light mayonnaise

2 tsp sriracha sauce

For The Bowl

1 cup cooked short grain brown rice or sushi white rice

1 cup cucumbers (from 2 Persian), peeled and diced ½-inch cubes

½ medium avocado (3 ounces), sliced

2 scallions, sliced for garnish

1 tsp black sesame seeds

Reduced sodium soy or gluten-free tamari, for serving, optional

Sriracha, for serving, optional

Method:

In a small bowl combine the mayonnaise and sriracha, thin with a little water to drizzle.

In a medium bowl, combine tuna with scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil and sriracha. Gently toss to combine and set aside while you prepare the bowls.

In 2 bowls, layer ½ the rice, ½ the tuna, avocado, cucumber and scallions.

Drizzle with spicy mayo and sesame seeds and serve with extra soy sauce on the side, if desired.

Seared Scallops with Mint Pesto

A refreshing mint, almond and Parmesan cheese topper is a tantalising flavour partner for these plump, tender sea scallops.

Ingredients

1/3 cup lightly packed fresh mint

¼ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp almonds, toasted and chopped

2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp salt, divided

¼ tsp ground black pepper, divided

6 sea scallops (8 to 10 ounces total)

1 tsp olive oil

1 cup fresh watercress or spinach

Method:

To prepare the pesto: In a food processor, combine mint, parsley, almonds, Parmesan cheese, the water, lemon juice, garlic, 1/8 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Cover and process until nearly smooth. Set aside.

Rinse scallops and pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle scallops with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. In a large non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add scallops; cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until scallops are opaque, turning once halfway through cooking.

Serve scallops and pesto over watercress.

Braised Pork in Sweet Soy Sauce

Ingredients:

2 lb pork loin

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp garlic and ginger paste

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

½ cup soy sauce

4 tbsp sugar

1½ cup water

1 tbsp chilli garlic sauce

For Garnish

2 green onions chopped, optional

Method:

Cut the pork in about 1-inch pieces and sauté in a pan with the vegetable oil for about 3 minutes over medium-high heat, until the pork is no longer pink and starts to brown.

In a medium bowl mix the rest of the ingredients. Pour over the pork and bring to a boil. You may think there's too much water, but it will reduce. Once it's boiling turn the heat down to low and let simmer for about 30 minutes uncovered, stirring occasionally, or until there's only about 3 tbsp of sauce left.

Garnish with green onions. Serve over noodles or steamed rice.

Recipes from: thefertilitykitchen.co.uk, www.skinnytaste.com, www.eatingwell.com