On the Menu @ Butcher Block

This week, Thursday Food shares recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes to add oomph to your table: Shepherd's Pie, Mushroom Risotto, Mustard Crusted Salmon Fillet, and Shrimp Tacos.

Bon Appétit!

Shepherd's Pie

Ingredients

For the potatoes:

1 1/2 lb potatoes

1/4 cup half-and-half

2 oz unsalted butter

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 egg yolk

For the meat filling:

2 tbsp canola oil

1 cup onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced small

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 lb ground beef

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp all-purpose flour

2 tsp tomato paste

1 cup chicken broth

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp freshly rosemary leaves, chopped

1 tsp freshly thyme leaves, chopped

1/2 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup fresh or frozen English peas

Method:

Peel the potatoes and cut into 1/2-inch dices. Place in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Set over high heat, cover and bring to a boil. Once boiling, uncover, decrease the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until tender and easily crushed with tongs, approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Place the half-and-half and butter into a microwave-safe container and heat in the microwave until warmed through, about 35 seconds. Drain the potatoes in a colander and then return to the saucepan. Mash the potatoes and then add the half-and-half, butter, salt and pepper and continue to mash until smooth. Stir in the yolk until well combined.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the filling. Place the canola oil into a 12-inch sauté pan and set over medium high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the onion and carrots and saute just until they begin to take on colour, approximately 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and stir to combine. Add the beef, salt and pepper and cook until browned and cooked through, approximately 3 minutes. Sprinkle the meat with the flour and toss to coat, continuing to cook for another minute. Add the tomato paste, chicken broth, Worcestershire, rosemary, thyme, and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer slowly 10 to 12 minutes or until the sauce is thickened slightly.

Add the corn and peas to the beef mixture and spread evenly into an 11” x 7” glass baking dish. Top with the mashed potatoes, starting around the edges to create a seal to prevent the mixture from bubbling up and smooth with a rubber spatula. Place on a parchment lined half sheet pan on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 25 minutes or just until the potatoes begin to brown. Remove to a cooling rack for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients:

8 cup low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp butter, divided

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb button mushrooms, sliced

1 bay leaf

4 sprigs thyme, leaves removed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cups Arborio rice

1/2 cup white wine

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan

3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring chicken broth to a simmer. Reduce heat to low.

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat oil. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter, garlic, mushrooms, bay leaf and thyme. Cook until the mushrooms have softened and are golden, about 4 more minutes, then season with salt and pepper. Remove mixture from the pot.

Melt remaining tablespoon butter in the pot and add the arborio rice, stirring quickly. Cook until the grains are well-coated and smell slightly toasty, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook until the wine has mostly absorbed.

With a ladle, add about 1 cup hot broth. Stirring often, cook until the rice has mostly absorbed liquid. Add remaining broth about 1 cup at a time, continuing to allow the rice to absorb each addition of broth before adding more. Stir often and cook until the risotto is al dente and creamy, not mushy. (You might not need all the broth.)

Add the mushroom mixture back into the rice.

Stir in Parmesan and peas then garnish with parsley. Serve warm.

Mustard Crusted Salmon Fillet

Ingredients:

4 6-ounce salmon fillets

3 tbsp basil pesto mustard

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp fresh lemon zest

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp salt

Method:

Preheat oven to 425° F.

Place salmon fillets on work surface skin side down. Brush tops with Basil Pesto Mustard. Season with salt and pepper.

Combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, panko bread crumbs, parsley, lemon zest, paprika and salt in a bowl. Toss to combine.

Top each fillet with bread crumbs, pressing hard so they adhere.

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in an ovenproof skillet over medium heat. When hot add salmon fillets skin side down and sear for 2-3 minutes. Finish off in oven 5-7 minutes until crumbs are golden and fish is flaky. Rest 5-10 minutes before serving.

Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients:

2 tbsp light olive oil

1 lb large (21-30 count) raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 small garlic clove, minced

6 corn taco shells

2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped

1/3 cup Manchego or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add shrimp, salt and pepper and cook until shrimp are pink and become firm, about 1-2 minutes per side.

Reduce heat to medium and add chilli powder, lime juice and garlic. Cook 1-2 minutes, stirring once or twice.

Bake taco shells on baking sheet 4-5 minutes.

Layer lettuce, shrimp, cheese and cilantro in the taco shells. Serve immediately.

