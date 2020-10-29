On the Menu @ Butcher Block

What's cooking today? Thursday Food has the scoop: Tomato Beef Pasta, Grilled Strip Steaks with Classic Herbed Steak Butter, Buttery Honey Garlic Shrimp and Seared Scallops with Garlic Basil Butter!

Tomato Beef Pasta

Ingredients:

16 oz lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

2 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp brown sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 tbsp ketchup

46 oz tomato juice

16 oz pasta (rotini, penne or elbow)

Parmesan cheese, for serving

Method:

In a large pot over medium heat, brown the beef; spoon off the fat and discard.

Add the onion and bell pepper and sauté for a few minutes, until the vegetables get tender.

Sprinkle on the chilli powder, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the ketchup and tomato juice and stir.

Pour in the pasta (dry) and stir to coat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low; cover and simmer until al dente (about 20 minutes).

Stir occasionally to make sure that the juice is cooking the noodles evenly. Add water, a half cup at a time, if more liquid is needed.

Serve topped with grated Parmesan, if desired.

Grilled Strip Steaks with Classic Herbed Steak Butter

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 (10-oz) Certified Angus Beef strip steaks

1/2 lb (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 tbsp roasted garlic

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp shallots, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh sage, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Steak rub

Method:

Thoroughly combine softened butter with garlic, salt, pepper, shallots, parsley, sage and rosemary. Fill two 8 oz ramekins, or roll with plastic wrap into a log shape 1-inch in diameter; refrigerate 2 hours or until butter is solid.

Season steaks with steak rub. Grill to desired doneness.

Top steaks with butter (approximately 1 tablespoon each) before serving.

Buttery Honey Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup honey

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1-2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp olive oil, divided

21 oz (600g) shrimp (or prawns), tails on or off

Salt and pepper, to season

Lemon slices (to serve)

1 tbsp parsley, fresh chopped

Method:

Melt butter in a non-stick pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the honey, lemon juice and garlic; stir well to combine all of the flavours together and cook for 30 seconds until the garlic is fragrant. Remove from heat.

Pour out just over half of the honey garlic butter from the pan, leaving 2 tablespoons in the pan; reserve the rest for later.

Add 2 teaspoons of the oil into the same pan and sear half of the shrimp for about 2 minutes each side, or until just cooked through and no longer opaque. Transfer to a plate; set aside. Wipe pan over with paper towel and repeat with remaining oil and shrimp.

Throw the cooked shrimp back into the pan and pour in the remaining honey garlic butter sauce, stirring through the shrimp to evenly coat. Season with salt and pepper if desired and garnish with parsley.

Seared Scallops with Garlic Basil Butter

Ingredients:

12 large sea scallops, 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 pounds

2 tsp all-purpose flour, optional

Salt and fresh ground black pepper

2 tbsp oil, such as olive oil, avocado oil or grape seed oil

1 1/2 tbsp butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup fresh basil leaves

3 to 4 lemon slices

Method:

Use a paper towel to pat the scallops dry. Dust one side of the scallops with a small amount of flour, and then season with salt and pepper.

Heat a wide skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil to the pan. When the oil is hot and shimmery, carefully place the scallops, seasoned side down, into the pan. Cook, without moving them until browned, about 2 minutes.

While the first side is browning, dust the unseasoned side of the scallops with a bit of flour and season them with salt and pepper.

Flip the scallops — if any stick to the pan, wait a few more seconds then try again, gently wiggling them side to side to help release them.

Add the butter and garlic to the pan, and then swirl the butter around the pan as it melts. Cook another minute or two then take the pan off of the heat. Stir in the basil leaves and lemon slices. Serve.

Recipes from: www.recipegirl.com, www.wbir.com, cafedelites.com & inspiredtaste.net