On the Menu @ Butcher Block - Nov 5

Thursday Food shares recipes from Master Meat Crafter Gregory Burrowes: Roast Beef Tenderloin with Sautéed Mushrooms, Pork Belly with Honey Garlic Sauce, Barbecue Pork Balls, and Lamb Stew.

Roast Beef Tenderloin with Sautéed Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 3/4 to 2 lb beef tenderloin, trimmed of excess fat and silverskin

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp coarse black pepper

1 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 lb cremini mushrooms, sliced into 1/8- to 1/4-inch-thick slices

3 tbsp butter

1 tsp salt (use 1/2 tsp if using salted butter)

2 tbsp minced shallots

2 tbsp garlic, minced

1 1/2 tsp of Herbs de Provence or a teaspoon of dried tarragon

Method:

Salt and pepper roast, then let sit at room temp: Remove roast from refrigerator 1 to 2 hours before cooking so that it has time to come close to room temperature. Sprinkle all sides with salt and pepper and set aside.

Sear roast on stovetop: When ready to cook the tenderloin roast, preheat oven to 425°F. Heat olive oil in a cast-iron or thick-bottomed sauté pan that can take the heat, on high heat. When the oil is hot, place the roast in the pan and brown it on all sides, including the ends, about 10 minutes.

Finish cooking in oven: When sufficiently browned, remove the roast from the pan (do not clean out the pan) and place on a roasting pan.

Place in the oven and roast at 425°F until the internal temperature is 130°F for rare (140°F for medium), about 20 minutes (or longer if your roast wasn't at room temp to begin with. Use a meat thermometer!

Let roast rest before slicing: Remove from oven and loosely tent with foil to rest for 15 to 20 minutes before slicing.

Sauté shallots, garlic, mushrooms: While the roast is resting, prepare the mushrooms. Add 3 tbsp of butter to the same pan you used to sear the beef roast. Heat on medium heat to melt the butter. Add the minced shallots and garlic, and cook for half a minute.

Stir the mushrooms into the pan and cook until they start to give off steam. Then add salt, pepper, and herbs de provence. Continue to cook until just cooked through.

Add a few tablespoons of warm water to the pan to scrape up any remnants from the bottom of the pan (can also use white wine or marsala). Remove from heat.

Slice the roast: Use a sharp knife to slice the roast across the grain into 1/4- to 1/2-inch-thick slices. Serve with the sautéed mushrooms.

Pork Belly with Honey Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

1 lb pork belly

1/4 cup honey

3 tbsp soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

2 green onions, chopped

Salt to taste

Method:

How to cook sliced pork belly

Slice pork belly into small cube-like pieces. Slice off extra fat, if you wish.

Add sliced pork belly to a large pan and start frying on high heat. Do not add cooking oil.

Constantly move pork belly slices in the beginning. Cook them for about 5 minutes on one side on high heat, then 5 minutes on the other side on high-medium heat. Use splatter screen. The total cooking time should be about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, if the pan gets too hot. The sliced pork belly should get crispy and browned.

As you're cooking you might have to reduce heat from high to medium as the pan gets hot. There shouldn't be any burnt pieces and the pan should not get burned on the bottom (I used stainless steel pan). Don't crowd the pan. Depending on the size of your frying pan, you might have to do this in two batches.

Remove pan-fried pork belly slices to a plate. Remove extra fat from the frying pan.

Honey Garlic Sauce

Add 1/4 cup honey and 3 tablespoons soy sauce, and minced garlic.

Heat up the sauce until it boils, reduce heat, and cook for about 1 minute stirring. Remove from heat.

Add 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds and stir it in. Add back the sliced pork belly.

Sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds on top. Top with chopped green onion, and serve.

Barbecue Pork Balls

Coated in panko crumbs, these crispy, gingery Japanese-style meatballs taste great with an extra squirt of barbecue sauce.

Ingredients:

500g pork mince

1 egg, lightly whisked

2 tbsp barbecue sauce

2 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

60g (1 cup) panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil, to deep-fry

Baby cos lettuce leaves, to serve

Coarsely grated carrot, to serve

Barbecue sauce, extra, to serve

Method:

Line a baking tray with baking paper. Combine the mince, egg, barbecue sauce, ginger and 15g (1/4 cup) of the breadcrumbs in a large bowl. Season. Roll 3-teaspoon portions of the mince mixture into balls. Roll in remaining breadcrumbs to coat. Place on prepared tray. Cover and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.

Add enough oil to a wok to reach a depth of 6cm. Heat to 180°C over medium-high heat (when oil is ready a cube of bread turns golden brown in 15 seconds). Cook the meatballs in three batches, turning occasionally, for 5 minutes or until crisp and golden. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel.

Serve on lettuce leaves with carrot and extra barbecue sauce.

Lamb Stew

This lamb stew is loaded with hearty, healthy ingredients. This lamb stew recipe is simple (a one-pot meal!).

Ingredients:

4 oz bacon (4 strips, chopped into 1/4” strips)

2 lbs boneless leg of lam or lam shoulder trimmed of excess fat, cut into 1 1/2” pieces

1/2 tbsp sea salt for the lamb plus 1 tsp for stew

1 tsp black pepper for lamb plus 1/2 tsp for stew

1/4 cup all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour

1 large yellow onion, diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups good red wine

1 lb button mushrooms, thickly sliced

4 cups low-sodium beef broth or stock

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 1/2 lbs small potatoes, halved or quartered into 1” pieces

4 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2”-thick pieces

1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped for garnish

Method:

In a 5qt Dutch oven, sauté chopped bacon over medium heat until browned and fat released. With a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a large plate.

While bacon cooks, season lamb pieces with 1/2 tbsp salt and 1 tsp pepper. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup flour and toss to coat. Cook lamb in two batches in hot bacon grease over medium heat until browned (3-4 min per side) then transfer to the plate with bacon.

Add diced onion and sauté for 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook another minute, stirring constantly. Add 1 1/2 cups wine, scraping the bottom to deglaze. Add sliced mushrooms, bring to simmer then cook uncovered 10 min. Preheat oven to 325˚F.

Return bacon and lamb to pot and add 4 cups broth, 1 tbsp tomato paste, 1 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper, 1/2 tsp dried thyme and 2 bay leaves. Stir in potatoes and carrots, making sure potatoes are mostly submerged in liquid. Bring to a boil then cover and carefully transfer to preheated oven at 325˚F for 1 hr and 45 min. When done, potatoes and lamb will be very tender.

