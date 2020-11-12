On the Menu @ Butcher Block

This week, Thursday Food shares four recipes using salmon, shrimp, cod, and mahi mahi fillet, all from Butcher Block Gourmet Store: Vodka Brined Smoked Wild Salmon, Shrimp Scampi, Garlic Butter Baked Cod, and Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi.

Vodka Brined Smoked Wild Salmon

Ingridents:

1 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp black pepper

1/2 cup coarse salt

1 cup vodka

1 (1-1/2 to 2 lb) salmon

1 lemon wedges

Capers

Method:

In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, pepper, salt and vodka.

Place the salmon in a large resealable bag. Pour in marinade and massage into the salmon. Refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

Remove from bag, rinse and dry with paper towels.

When ready to cook, set grill temperature to 180°F and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes. For optimal flavour, use Super Smoke if available.

Smoke the salmon, skin side down for 30 minutes.

Increase grill temperature to 225°F and continue to cook salmon for an additional 45 to 60 minutes or until the internal temperature in the thickest part of the fish reaches 140°F or the fish flakes easily when pressed with a finger or fork.

Serve with lemons and capers.

Shrimp Scampi

Ingredients:

12 oz linguine

1 1/2 lbs extra large shrimp, peeled and deviened

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, minced (4 tsp)

1/2 cup dry white wine

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/8 tsp red pepper flakes, optional

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Method:

Cook linguine according to package instructions.

Meanwhile, melt butter with olive oil in a 12-inch skillet just over medium heat. Add garlic and saute 1 - 2 minutes until just lightly golden (don't brown or it can taste bitter).

Add wine and simmer until reduced by half, about 2 - 3 minutes.

Add in shrimp in an even layer season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes and cook until shrimp turn pink, about 1 1/2 - 2 minutes per side.

Stir in lemon juice and a parsley then toss shrimp and sauce with pasta. Serve immediately.

Garlic Butter Baked Cod

This rich and zesty Garlic Butter Baked Cod is a fast and flavourful weeknight dinner that can be made in under 30 minutes, using basic pantry staples.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp butter (room temperature)

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 tsp paprika

1/8 tsp salt

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

8 oz cod (two 4 oz fillets)

1 fresh lemon

Method:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. In a small bowl, combine the butter, olive oil, garlic, paprika, salt, and chopped parsley. Stir until it forms a fairly smooth paste.

Take a small dollop of the garlic butter and spread it over the surface of a small baking dish to keep the fish from sticking. Add the cod filets to the dish and then coat all sides of the fish with the remaining garlic butter.

Slice half of the lemon and add the lemon slices to the baking dish with the fish. Cut the remaining 1/2 lemon into wedges for serving.

Bake the cod for 20 minutes, or until it flakes easily with a fork and the internal temperature reaches 145ºF. Spoon any juices from the bottom of the pan over the fish. Serve the cod immediately with the remaining fresh lemon wedges for squeezing juice over top.

Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi

This Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi is bursting with flavour and combines both sweet and sour taste sensations. The 30 minute prep time includes 20 minutes to marinate. This recipe is a snap and so delicious. You'll love it!

Ingredients:

3 tbsp honey

3 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp grated fresh ginger root

1 clove garlic, crushed or to taste

2 tsp olive oil

4 (6 ounce) mahi mahi fillets

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

In a shallow glass dish, stir together the honey, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, ginger, garlic and olive oil. Season fish fillets with salt and pepper, and place them into the dish. If the fillets have skin on them, place them skin side down. Cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes to marinate.

Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Remove fish from the dish, and reserve marinade. Fry fish for 4 to 6 minutes on each side, turning only once, until fish flakes easily with a fork. Remove fillets to a serving platter and keep warm.

Pour reserved marinade into the skillet, and heat over medium heat until the mixture reduces to a glaze consistently. Spoon glaze over fish, and serve immediately.

Recipes from: www.tra egergrills.com, www.cookingclassy.com, www.budgetbytes.com & www.allrecipes.com