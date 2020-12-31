On the Menu @ Butcher Block
Pan-Seared Ribeye with Herb Butter
This easy pan-seared ribeye steak recipe is ready in just 15 minutes! It's juicy and browned to perfection with a flavour-bursting garlic herb butter on top. This classic steak recipe is a fool-proof method to get the best steak every time!
Ingredients:
For the Ribeye Steak
2 (8-10 oz) boneless ribeye steaks
2 tablespoons butter, unsalted
Salt & pepper to season
1 head of garlic, halved (top and bottom)
For the Garlic Herb Butter
3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened
2 teaspoons fresh thyme
2 teaspoons fresh rosemary
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Method:
Garlic Herb Butter
To a small bowl, add three tablespoons of softened butter, thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt and lemon juice. Using a spoon, mix the ingredients together.
Place butter mixture in a sheet of plastic wrap and roll the butter into a log. Place in the refrigerator for 20 minutes, until butter hardens.
To Cook Steaks
Preheat oven to 500°F.
Place a large 10” cast iron skillet in the oven. Heat for 5 minutes.
In the meantime, season both sides of the ribeye with salt and pepper.
Remove the cast iron skillet from the oven and place on a burner set to high heat. Add steaks to the pan and sear for 45 seconds. Flip the steaks and sear on the other side for another 45 seconds.
Immediately place skillet in the oven and cook (at 500°F) for 2 minutes. Flip the steaks and cook for another 2 minutes on the other side. Remove skillet from the oven. The steaks should have internal temperature of 120°F. (this will be medium rare) If you like it more well done, cook it an additional minute for each temperature (1 minute for medium, 2 minutes for medium well, 3 minutes for well done)
Let steaks rest for 5 minutes.
Top with herb butter and a lemon wedge. Serve and enjoy!
Recipes from: www.tasteofhome.com & www.joyfulhealthyeats.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy