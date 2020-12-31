On the Menu @ Butcher Block

Pan-Seared Ribeye with Herb Butter

This easy pan-seared ribeye steak recipe is ready in just 15 minutes! It's juicy and browned to perfection with a flavour-bursting garlic herb butter on top. This classic steak recipe is a fool-proof method to get the best steak every time!

Ingredients:

For the Ribeye Steak

2 (8-10 oz) boneless ribeye steaks

2 tablespoons butter, unsalted

Salt & pepper to season

1 head of garlic, halved (top and bottom)

For the Garlic Herb Butter

3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Method:

Garlic Herb Butter

To a small bowl, add three tablespoons of softened butter, thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt and lemon juice. Using a spoon, mix the ingredients together.

Place butter mixture in a sheet of plastic wrap and roll the butter into a log. Place in the refrigerator for 20 minutes, until butter hardens.

To Cook Steaks

Preheat oven to 500°F.

Place a large 10” cast iron skillet in the oven. Heat for 5 minutes.

In the meantime, season both sides of the ribeye with salt and pepper.

Remove the cast iron skillet from the oven and place on a burner set to high heat. Add steaks to the pan and sear for 45 seconds. Flip the steaks and sear on the other side for another 45 seconds.

Immediately place skillet in the oven and cook (at 500°F) for 2 minutes. Flip the steaks and cook for another 2 minutes on the other side. Remove skillet from the oven. The steaks should have internal temperature of 120°F. (this will be medium rare) If you like it more well done, cook it an additional minute for each temperature (1 minute for medium, 2 minutes for medium well, 3 minutes for well done)

Let steaks rest for 5 minutes.

Top with herb butter and a lemon wedge. Serve and enjoy!

