On The Menu - Choose Your Meat: Ribeye or Sirloin Steak

There are two popular types of steak — ribeye and sirloin. There are a few key differences to keep in mind when choosing which to cook at home. So before your next visit to Butcher Block Gourmet Store, Thursday Food shares the differences between sirloin vs ribeye so you know which cut to purchase.

Ribeye steak

Ribeye is taken from the rib section (hence RIBeye) between the short loin and chuck and can be bone-in or boneless. The bone-in ribeye is commonly referred to as a cowboy steak, or tomahawk steak when the full length of the bone is left on. Ribeye steaks are fattier than sirloin, making them juicier and richer in flavour. When choosing between cuts of steak at the store, go for a ribeye steak with lots of marbling (a good amount of fat showing throughout).

Tenderness level: 8/10

Flavour: Ribeye steak is extremely flavourful with high fat content. Usually well-marbled and very tender.

Cost: Expensive

Calories: 582 calories per 6 oz (170 grams)

Cooking method: This cut is easy to cook and suitable for pan-frying, broiling or grilling.

Sirloin steak

Sirloin steak is taken from the rear back section of the cow between the short loin and tougher round. However, 'sirloin' actually refers to a larger cut of meat that's then cut into smaller types of steak. Sirloin steaks are fairly tender no matter which cut you buy, so it's okay to buy whichever cut of sirloin is on sale. With a bit of connective tissue and not much fat, sirloin is a lean and firm cut, which makes it a little less flavourful than a ribeye steak. When buying sirloin, choose a steak that's uniformly red in colour and has very little fat on it (the fat in sirloin can be gristly, or tough).

Sirloin is divided into two types: Top sirloin and bottom sirloin. Top sirloin steak is the better cut and often labelled as sirloin in the supermarkets. Bottom sirloin is larger and tougher!

Tenderness level: 7/10

Flavour: Top sirloin steak is a tasty cut with beefy flavour coming from its higher fat content.

Cost: Top sirloin prices are above average but less than a ribeye or T-bone; bottom sirloin cuts are more affordable.

Calories: 414 calories per 6 oz (170 grams)

Cooking method: High-temperature cooking including pan-frying, broiling and grilling.

Pan-fried Ribeye Steak

Ingredients:

2 ribeye steaks, each about 200g and 2cm thick

1 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tbsp/25g butter

1 garlic clove, left whole but bashed once

Thyme, optional

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Up to 8 hours before cooking, pat the steaks dry with kitchen paper and season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil over a high flame in a heavy-based frying pan that will comfortably fit both steaks. When the oil is shimmering, turn the heat down to medium-high and add the butter. Once it's sizzling, carefully lay the steaks in the pan, tucking the garlic and herbs in at the sides.

Stand over the steaks with a pair of tongs, searing and turning them every 30 seconds to 1 minute so they get a nice brown crust. As a rough guide, each steak will take 4 minutes in total for rare, 5-6 minutes in total for medium and 8-10 minutes for well done. If you have a digital cooking thermometer, the temperatures you're looking for in middle of the steak are 50°C for rare, 60°C for medium and 70°C for well done. Leave the steaks to rest for at least 5 minutes. While the steaks are resting, you can make a classic red wine sauce to go with them.

Information & recipes from: www.smokedbbqsource.com & tipbuzz.com