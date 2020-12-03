On the Menu: Cooking with Stonewall Kitchen

Since 1991, Stonewall Kitchen has been a purveyor of fine sauces, condiments, mustards, jams and jellies. The brand's product lines utilise innovative recipes and flavour combinations that have made them highly sought-after. Butcher Block is the exclusive distributor of Stonewall Kitchen products in Jamaica, and today we are sharing a few of our favourite Stonewall Kitchen recipes.

Appetiser Meatballs

Ingredients:

½ cup fine, dry breadcrumbs

½ cup milk

1 large egg

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 tsp kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb ground beef from Butcher Block

½ cup finely chopped onion (or grated on the large holes of a coarse grater)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 jar Stonewall Kitchen Red Pepper Jelly

Method:

Combine the milk and breadcrumbs. Place the breadcrumbs in a small bowl, pour in the milk, and stir to combine. Set aside while preparing the rest of the meatball mixture. The breadcrumbs will absorb the milk and become soggy.

Whisk the egg, salt, pepper, parmesan, and parsley. Whisk the egg in a large bowl until broken up. Add the parmesan, parsley, salt, and a generous quantity of black pepper, and whisk to combine.

Add the ground meat. Add the meat to the egg mixture. Use your hands to thoroughly mix the egg mixture into the ground meat. Add the onions, garlic, and soaked breadcrumbs.

Mix them into the meat with your fingers. Try not to overwork the meat; pinch the meat between your fingers rather than kneading it.

Form the meat into meatballs. Have a rimmed baking sheet ready. Pinch off a piece of the meat mixture and gently roll between your hands to form 1½-inch meatballs (about two tablespoons each). Continue shaping until all the meat is used, placing the meatballs on the baking sheet so that they are not touching.

Roast or broil the meatballs in the oven. Broil the meatballs 20 to 25 minutes, or roast at 400°F for 25 to 30 minutes. (Watch closely if making meatballs made with lean meat.) The meatballs are done when cooked through, the outsides are browned, and they register 165°F in the middle on an instant-read thermometer. Hot toss in Stonewall Kitchen pepper jelly. Serve immediately.

Root Vegetable Salmon Latkes

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups russet potatoes, coarsely grated

1 ¼ cups sweet potatoes, coarsely grated

1 ¼ cups carrots, coarsely grated

½ cup onion, finely chopped

1 tsp salt

½ tsp baking powder

¼ cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup Stonewall Kitchen Roasted Aioli

¼ cup Stonewall Kitchen Horseradish Aioli

4 oz smoked salmon

Capers, chopped red onion, micro-greens, for garnish

Method:

Place grated potatoes into cold water and soak 1-2 minutes. Drain well in a colander. Place potatoes, carrots and onion on a kitchen towel and roll it up. Squeeze to remove as much water as possible. Place vegetables in a medium-size bowl.

Add the salt, baking powder and flour to vegetables and mix. Add eggs and gently mix until combined.

Heat oil in a 12-inch heavy-bottom skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Form latke mixture into 2-inch-diameter patties that are about 1/4-inch thick. Fry in hot oil until golden brown, flip and fry until golden-brown on the second side. Do not overcrowd the pan. Remove from pan and place on paper towels to absorb oil.

Top each latke with aioli, a piece of salmon and garnish with capers, red onion or microgreens. Serve warm or at room temperature.