On the Menu - Grilling With Weber

Thursday Food highlights two grilling recipes from Weber — the world's premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills and accessories. The breaking news this week is that Weber grills are now available at Butcher Block at the best price. Don't believe us! Check out the Weber website!

Why Weber? “A Weber Grill provides superior quality cooking and flavour for your meats and they last.” explains Master Butcher Gregory Burrowes. No better reason, we reckon, to add to your and our al fresco dining experience.

Ribeye Steak With Cherry Tomatoes & Basil

Ingredients

4 bone-in ribeye steaks, each about 16 oz and about 1 inch thick, trimmed excess fat

Extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For coulis

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

1 garlic clove, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

For tomatoes

2 pounds cherry or mini-plum tomatoes on the vine

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In the bowl of a food processor combine the basil, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Pulse to finely chop. Add the oil and process to blend. Transfer to a bowl.

Lightly brush the steaks with oil and season evenly with the salt and black pepper. Let the steaks stand at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat (450°F to 550°F).

On a stovetop, preheat a large cast-iron griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. Drizzle the tomatoes with the oil and season with the salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes on the vine, and any loose tomatoes to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat until the tomatoes are begin to char and blister without losing their shape, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a plate.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the steaks over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre of the steak registers 125°F (or your preferred doneness), 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare, turning once or twice. Transfer the steaks to a platter and rest at room temperature indoors, for 3 to 5 minutes.

Serve the steaks with the tomatoes on the vine and basil coulis.

Maple Glazed Salmon Steaks With Grilled Corn Salsa

Ingredients:

4 salmon steaks, each about 6 oz and 1 inch thick

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For salsa

2 ears corn, shucked and silk removed

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 poblano pepper, (Scotch bonnet is just as good) seeded, diced, about 1 cup

1 cup grape tomatoes, diced

2 scallions, white and green parts thinly sliced

2 tablespoons parsley leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon hot sauce

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For glaze

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

Method:

For salsa

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).

Lightly brush the corn with oil. Grill the corn over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until browned in spots and crisp-tender, 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer the corn to a cutting board and cool to room temperature.

Lay the ear of the corn flat on the cutting board and, using a sharp knife, slice along the length to remove the kernels, rotating the ear after each cut until all the kernels are removed. Combine the corn, poblano pepper, tomatoes, escallions, and parsley in a bowl.

In a small bowl whisk 1 tablespoon olive oil, the lime juice, mustard, hot sauce, cumin, salt, and pepper. Pour over the corn and stir to combine. Refrigerate while you prepare the salmon. For salmon steaks

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat (400° to 500°F).

In a small bowl whisk all of the glaze ingredients.

Season the salmon steaks on both sides with the salt and black pepper. Arrange the salmon on the grill over direct medium-high heat, and lightly brush with the glaze. Grill the salmon, with the lid closed, until you can lift the steaks off the cooking grates without sticking, 8 to 10 minutes, basting once or twice. Turn the steaks over, brush with the glaze, and continue cooking until an instant read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the salmon registers 125° to 130°F (or your preferred doneness), 2 to 4 minutes more for medium-rare, depending on the thickness.

Serve the salmon steaks warm with the salsa.

Recipes & photos from: www.weber.com