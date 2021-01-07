How To Cook The Perfect Steak
On The Menu
Whether your preference is a butter-soft fillet steak, flavour-packed sirloin or a thriftier cut like bavette, rump or onglet, quick cooking and constant attention should be paid when doing your beef. With only a few minutes' leeway between rare and well-done, timing is key. Thursday Food has put together some tips to help you from start to finish.
Choose your steak
The cut of steak you use is down to personal preference and budget. Different cuts will deliver different levels of tenderness and flavour.
Sirloin: Considered to be a prime steak, like fillet, but with more flavour. Best served medium-rare.
T-bone: To make sure everything cooks evenly, it's best finished in the oven. Great for sharing.
Bavette and flank steak: Cheap cut that's best served no more than medium, and is great for barbecuing.
Fillet: Prized as the most tender cut, it's also the most expensive. It has little fat, and is best served as rare as you like.
Rib-eye and tomahawk: There are two cuts to note: rib-eye, boneless and usually serves one, and rib on the bone, also known as côte de boeuf.
Flat-iron: This steak is cut from the shoulder blade, and is great value and neatly shaped, but it needs to be cooked no more than medium or it will be tough.
Onglet: Also called hanger steak, this rope-shaped piece of meat has lots of flavour but will be tough if cooked beyond rare.
Rump steak: The least expensive of prime steaks, it will be tough if cooked anything beyond medium.
How to cook perfect steak
Season the steak with salt up to 2 hrs before, then with pepper just before cooking.
Heat a heavy-based frying pan until very hot but not smoking.
Drizzle some oil into the pan and leave for a moment.
Add the steak, a knob of butter, some garlic and robust herbs, if you want.
Sear evenly on each side for our recommended time, turning every minute for the best caramelised crust.
Leave to rest on a board or warm plate for about 5 mins.
Serve the steak whole or carved into slices with the resting juices poured over.
How to check if steak is cooked
Use your fingers to prod the cooked steak — when rare it will feel soft, medium-rare will be lightly bouncy, and well-done will be much firmer.
Blue: 54C
Rare: 57C
Medium-rare: 63C
Medium: 71C
Well-done: 75C
How to rest a steak
A cooked steak should rest at room temperature for at least five minutes and ideally around half the cooking time – it will stay warm for anything up to 10 minutes. Here, pure science comes into play – the fibres of the meat will reabsorb the free-running juices, resulting in a moist and tender steak. Any resting juices should be poured over the steak before serving.
Grilled T-Bone Steaks
Ingredients:
2 1 1/2 lb each T-bone steaks
Salt and black pepper to taste
Optional:
2 tbsp butter, melted
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
1/2 tbsp parsley, chopped
Method:
Remove steaks from the fridge 30 minutes before grilling.
Season with salt and black pepper (to taste).
Preheat a gas grill to 450°F. Clean the grates.
Place steaks on the grill and grill for 6-7 minutes per side, until the internal temperature reaches 150°F for medium. The meat close to the bone will be more pink than the meat on the outer corners.
Let the steak rest for 5 minutes, then cut perpendicular to the grain.
You can serve with butter, mixed with garlic, red pepper flakes and parsley.
Information from: www.bbcgoodfood.com & www.cookinglsl.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy