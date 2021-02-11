On the Menu — February 11, 2021

Sunday is Valentine's Day and in commemoration of the day of love Thursday Food shares two recipes guaranteed to add romance to your table.

Simple Grilled Sea Bass Marinated in Sake

Ingredients:

4 pieces of sea bass, about 4 to 6 ounces each

½ cup sake

¼ cup oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp fresh ginger, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp black pepper

Method:

Place sea bass pieces in a shallow glass dish.

In a small bowl, combine all marinade ingredients.

Pour mixture over fish, cover, and allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 3 to 12 hours.

Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

Remove fish from glass dish and discard marinade.

Place fish on grill and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once.

When fish is opaque and flakes easily, remove from heat and serve.

Chicken Lasagne

Ingredients:

12 lasagne noodles, cooked and cooled

4 cups chicken, cooked

3 cups vegetables, cooked and cooled

10 oz frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry

2 cups cottage cheese or ricotta cheese

2 eggs

2 tbsp parsley

4 cups mozzarella, divided

2/3 cup shredded parmesan cheese, divided

For Sauce

1/3 cup butter

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

2 cups chicken broth

4 oz cream cheese

1 tsp dried basil

½ tsp oregano

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

For sauce

To make the sauce, melt butter, onion and garlic over medium-low heat. Cook until onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Add flour and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Reduce heat to low. Combine milk and broth. Add a small amount at a time whisking to thicken. The mixture will become very thick, continue adding a little bit of liquid at a time whisking until smooth.

Once all of the liquid has been added, stir in cream cheese until melted.

Remove from heat and add in 1/3 cup parmesan, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, dried basil and oregano.

To assembly

Combine cottage cheese, eggs, parsley and spinach. Set aside.

In a 9x13 pan, layer 4 noodles, sauce, cooked vegetables and half of the chicken. Sprinkle with ½ mozzarella, ¼ cup parmesan and 1/3 of the sauce.

Add another layer of noodles, chicken, cottage cheese mixture, sauce. Top with noodles and sauce. Cover and bake 40 minutes.

Uncover, top with cheese and bake 20-30 minutes more.

