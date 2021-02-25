On The Menu — February 25, 2021

We are now in the season of Lent — a solemn religious observance in the Christian liturgical calendar which begins on Ash Wednesday.

Tequila-Smoked Salmon with Radish Salsa

Ingredients:

½ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup kosher salt

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon tequila, divided

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

1 jalapeño chile pepper, finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon ancho chile powder

1 centre-cut salmon fillet (with skin), 2 to 2 ¼ pounds and 1¼ to 1 ½ inches thick, pin bones removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Tortilla chips

For Salsa

1 bunch radishes (12 to 16), trimmed and cut into very fine matchstick strips

½ cucumber, peeled, deseeded, and cut into ⅛-inch dice (about ½ cup)

¼ cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

5 teaspoons fresh lime juice

5 teaspoons granulated sugar

½ to 1 jalapeño chile pepper, deseeded and finely chopped (2 to 3 teaspoons)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Method:

In a small bowl mix together the brown sugar, salt, ¼ cup tequila, cilantro, jalapeño, lime zest, lemon zest, and chile powder. Place the salmon, skin side down, in a glass or ceramic baking dish just large enough to hold it.

Remove any pin bones using a small piece of paper towel to help you grasp one end of the bone while you pull it out. Spread the sugar mixture over the salmon, covering it entirely. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 7 to 8 hours.

Rinse the salmon well under cold running water to remove the sugar mixture. Pat it dry with paper towels, then place, flesh side up, on a baking sheet. Brush the flesh with the oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon tequila. Refrigerate, uncovered, until the salmon looks lightly glazed, about 45 minutes.

Soak the wood chips in water for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over very low heat (200° to 250°F).

Brush the cooking grates clean. Drain and add half of the wood chips to the grill, following manufacturer's instructions, and close the lid. When smoke appears, grill the salmon over indirect very low heat, with the lid closed, until it is firm to the touch and has a golden patina, 55 minutes to 1 ¼ hours. After about 30 minutes of cooking time, drain and add the remaining wood chips. Remove the salmon from the grill and let rest for 20 minutes.

In a medium bowl combine all of the salsa ingredients and mix well. Slice or flake the cooled salmon into bite-sized pieces. Serve on tortilla chips topped with the salsa.

Grilled Scallops with Pea Pesto Over Angel Hair Pasta

Ingredients:

8 ounces dried angel hair pasta

Kosher salt

8 ounces frozen peas (about 1 ½ cups)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

12 sea scallops, each about 2 ounces

¼ cup fresh chives, chopped

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Method:

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil on the stove for the pasta. Bring a small saucepan of salted water to a boil on the stove for the peas. Cook the peas until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain the peas, reserving ¼ cup of the cooking water. Transfer the peas and the reserved cooking water to a food processor along with the lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and the pepper. Process until thoroughly blended. Return the pea pesto to the small saucepan and keep warm.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat (450° to 550°F).

Blot the scallops dry, and remove and discard the tough side muscle that might be left on each one. Brush the scallops on both sides with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

Cook the pasta until al dente, according to package directions.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the scallops over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until they are cooked through and just opaque in the center, 4 to 6 minutes, turning once. Remove from the grill. Drain the pasta, reserving ¼ cup of the cooking water. Toss the pasta, the reserved cooking water, and the pea pesto together. Top the pasta with the scallops, chives, and bacon.

Sweet and Spicy Glazed Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb 16-20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

For glaze

1/3 cup honey

1 tablespoon Sriracha

Juice of 1 lime

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

Method:

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and thread onto skewers. Lightly brush shrimp with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

In a small bowl, combine ingredients for the glaze.

Preheat the grill for direct cooking over high heat. Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill shrimp over direct high heat, with the lid closed as much as possible, 3 to 5 minutes turning once. Brush the shrimp with the glaze during the last minute of cooking.

Remove shrimp from the grill and serve immediately.

