On The Menu — March 4, 2021

On Thursday Food's menu board this week are three recipes from Weber's Time to Grill by Jamie Purviance. Weber is the world's premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills and accessories.

Foil-Wrapped Baby Back Ribs

Ingredients:

2 racks baby back ribs, each about 2 pounds

1 cup store-bought barbecue sauce

1 handful hickory wood chips

Heavy-duty aluminum foil (18 inches wide)

For rub

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

2 teaspoons dried thyme

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Soak the woodchips in water for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350°F to 450°F).

In a small bowl mix the rub ingredients.

Using a dull dinner knife, slide the tip under the membrane covering the back of each rack of ribs. Lift and loosen the membrane until it breaks, then grab a corner of it with a paper towel and pull it off.

Season each rack evenly with the rub. Using four 18 x 24-inch sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil, double-wrap each rack in its own packet.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Place the ribs on the grill over direct medium heat, close the lid, and cook for 1 hour, occasionally turning the packets over for even cooking, making sure not to pierce the foil.

Remove the packets from the grill and let rest for about 10 minutes. Carefully open the foil packets, remove the ribs, and discard the rendered fat and foil.

Drain and add the woodchips to the charcoal or to the smoker box of a gas grill, following manufacturer's instructions, and close the lid. When the wood begins to smoke, return the racks to the grill, bone side down. Grill over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until they are sizzling and lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes, turning and basting once or twice with the sauce. Remove from the grill and let rest for about 5 minutes. Cut into individual ribs and serve warm with any remaining sauce.

Beer-Marinated Skirt Steak Skewers with Green Chilli Sauce

Ingredients:

1 ½ pound skirt steak, about ½-inch thick, trimmed of excess surface fat

8 metal or bamboo skewers

For Marinade

½ cup dark beer

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon hot chilli-garlic sauce, such as Sriracha

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For Sauce

1 large green bell pepper

2 garlic cloves

1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

1 jalapeño chilli pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

½ medium poblano or pasilla chilli pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Whisk the marinade ingredients.

Cut the steak crosswise into four equal pieces. Then cut each piece lengthwise in half (against the grain). Place the steak pieces in a large, resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Press the air out of the bag and seal tightly. Turn the bag to distribute the marinade, place in a bowl, and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours, turning occasionally.

If using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat (350°F to 450°F).

Grill the bell pepper over direct medium heat, with the lid closed, until blackened and blistered all over, 10 to 12 minutes, turning occasionally. Put the pepper in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to trap the steam. Let stand for about 10 minutes. Remove the pepper from the bowl and peel away and discard the charred skin. Cut off and discard the stem and seeds, and then roughly chop the pepper. Place the pepper and the garlic in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Add the remaining sauce ingredients and process to a chunky paste. Transfer to a bowl. Stir the sauce just before serving.

Increase the temperature of the grill to high heat (450°F to 550°F).

Remove the steak from the bag and discard the marinade. Thread the steak pieces onto skewers.

Grill the skewers over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to your desired doneness, 4 to 6 minutes for medium rare, turning once. Remove from the grill and serve warm with the sauce.

Seared Scallops and Grits

Ingredients:

16 sea scallops, each about 2 ounces

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

4 escallions

Hot pepper sauce

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

7 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt

For Grits

3 cups whole milk

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup quick-cooking grits

1 cup shredded extra-sharp white cheddar cheese (about 4 ounces)

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat on the stove, melt the butter. Pour off 5 tablespoons of the butter; set aside and keep warm. Add the panko and garlic to the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the skillet and cook until the panko is crisp and golden, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often. Stir in the thyme and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Remove from the heat.

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat (450°F to 550°F).

In a saucepan on the stove combine the milk, garlic, and ¾ teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Gradually whisk in the grits. Reduce the heat to low and continue cooking until the mixture thickens and the grits are very tender, 6 to 9 minutes, whisking often and adding hot water ¼ cup at a time if the mixture seems too thick. Stir in the cheese and season with pepper. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.

Pat the scallops dry. Remove and discard the small, tough side muscle that might be left on each one. In a bowl combine the scallops, Cajun seasoning, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Turn the scallops in the seasonings and then add 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and toss to coat.

Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the scallops over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until lightly browned and just opaque in the centre, 4 to 6 minutes, turning once or twice. During the last minute of grilling time, grill the scallions over high heat, turning once. Transfer the scallops to a clean bowl and add 1 tablespoon hot pepper sauce, or to taste, and the remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter; toss to coat. Coarsely chop the scallions.

If the grits have solidified, loosen with a few tablespoons of water or milk and then warm through. Divide the grits among four plates. Top the grits with the escallions, scallops, and bread crumbs. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately with more hot pepper sauce, if desired.

Credits

Recipes from: Weber's Time to Grill by Jamie Purviance

Photos: www.weber.com