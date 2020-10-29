Outland Hurders Creamery & Farmstead in Expansion Mode

Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards 2019 Best New Product nominees Outland Hurders Creamery & Farmstead, fronted by the ever-so-charming Gordon Dempster and Kristina Budhoo, received rave reviews from patrons on the night of the awards. Indeed, their product was soon an integral part of many a dessert table. With the advent of the novel coronavirus, Dempster shared with Thursday Food how the company lost business and had to quickly pivot. “When COVID-19 started affecting the island, we lost business with some hotels and boutique stores that we supplied with cheese and had to quickly shift gears and focus more on expanding into supermarkets.

“We decided that we would not let circumstances deter us. With that, we added Progressive Grocers Supermarkets, SuperValu Fresh Foods and a few other retailers to our line-up. We also found great support from true Brand Jamaica ambassadors such as Loshusan Supermarket, who included us in their Brand Jamaica, Buy Jamaican Promotion, and from Christina Simonitsch's Kingston outlet, The Commissary, at Devon House, where you'll find all-local, artisan products.

“As we continue to grow through these uncertain times, we look towards expanding even more locally and internationally; bringing Jamaican artisan cheeses to the world. We are currently at 17 retailers, namely:

