Per lb — December 12, 2019

You know Christmas is 'around the corner' when green gungo peas take pride of place at Coronation Market. Vendors can be seen busy picking the precious peas from their pods ready for those shoppers who prefer to buy the ready-to-cook peas by the pint or quart. Also, remember to get your coconuts for your gungo rice and peas.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT