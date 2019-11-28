Per Pound

What's a Saturday without soup? This long-held tradition has thankfully remained and, with the heavy rains of late and chilly evenings, is much appreciated even more than ever. The Coronation Market is a one-stop shop for ingredients that make up the ubiquitous pot of soup. Best buys this week include pumpkins, Irish potatoes, white yam, Scotch bonnet peppers and scallions

