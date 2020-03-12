Planning A Food Event — Things to Consider

Event planning is not just about the décor, lighting, pricing, location, and ambiance, especially when a food event is being considered. While these are important, the most critical aspect of any form of event planning should be food safety, and as such, special attention needs to be paid to the sourcing, transportation, and handling of food to be served.

Your event project plan must include a well-thought-out food safety plan, which can be completed by you, or with the help of a food safety specialist. This plan will more than likely involve collaboration with and input from your planners, caterers, transportation staff, exhibitors and the Public Health Department.

Here are a few things to consider when planning:

1. Ensure you liaise with your local public health officer to verify the suitability of your venue. They may need to conduct an inspection and provide recommendations based on what is required for the number of patrons and type of food event to be held. They will advise if you have sufficient infrastructure in place to supply potable water and access to restrooms.

2. If you intend on catering, have an idea of how many staff members you will need and ensure they all have food handler's permits.

3. If you are hosting an event with different vendors, while the Public Health Department usually conducts their checks on the day of the event, also hire a food safety team leader to carry out checks on vendors before the event to ensure all workers of each team has a permit and conduct inspections during the event to ensure critical food safety requirements are met. These include proper storage, preparation, service and identification of high-risk foods such as allergens. Your team leader could also be the main contact in the event there is a food-related health emergency.

4. If your food items will be sourced locally, try to include auditing of your vendors as a pre-check activity, this will help you to have an idea of how the food to be prepared is stored.

5. When planning your menu, avoid including high-risk foods into your offerings; if you do, ensure that these are adequately separated and identified. Your menu planning process could include creation of a menu card which highlights options for individuals with dietary restrictions.

6. Always make arrangements to have a medical response team onsite in the event there is an emergency resulting from consumption of the food being served. If this is not an option, have an ambulance on call in case of an emergency.

7. Prior to the event, there should be a briefing with all vendors and staff members to outline food safety precautions that must be taken to ensure patrons have a tasty and safe event.