Popeyes Chicken Sandwich — A Winner Everywhere

The new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, which proved to be a crowd-pleaser and sold out due to overwhelming popularity within days of being introduced in the USA in August 2020, is proving to be equally popular here in Jamaica.

Launched in Jamaica in November 2020, the hugely successful sandwich has earned rave reviews on the island and is currently a best seller along with the Popeyes Cajun-styled chicken products.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing at Restaurant Associates Ltd, franchisees for the Popeyes Quick Service Restaurants, said, “Jamaicans are loving the taste of the sandwich. They have given the thumbs up to the delicious buttermilk-battered and hand-breaded white meat chicken fillet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun, with pickles and their choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread.”

Noting that there are two versions for the sandwich including a spicy version flavoured by cayenne pepper, McDonald Radcliffe said that “customers have been commending the crispy mouthfuls in every bite, the tasty brioche bun and the flavourful chicken”.

Referencing the social media meltdown that occurred in the USA as Twitter, Instagram and blogs touted the Popeyes Chicken sandwich and the sustained clamour for the product, McDonald Radcliffe said, “We are very pleased at the reception to the product in Jamaica. It is an excellent addition to the menu at Popeyes, complementing our range of New Orleans-inspired chicken, fish, popcorn shrimp, fresh salads and sides like Cajun fries and red beans and rice.”

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich as well as the predecessors, the cajun and spicy sandwiches, are available at Popeyes stores across the island.