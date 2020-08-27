Product Recall

Baked beans in 2015, some brands of flour and cake mixes distributed locally in 2016, corned beef banned in 2017, medicines in 2018, cars in 2019 and beef and chicken patties in 2020. What do all these products have in common? They were recalled. A recall can be in any product category such as food, medicine or vehicle. But what exactly is meant by recall and what is the link to consumer safety?

According to the Jamaican Standard Code of Practice (JCP3), a recall is an effective method of an organisation's removal from further sale or use of a marketed product that violates legislation or represents a hazard to the consumer or user. That saying “return to sender” comes to mind right now. In a nutshell, a recall occurs when a manufacturer, regulator or other oversight entity finds a defect that may cause harm or reduce product performance and they request that the product be returned, exchanged or replaced.

A recall may be voluntary (manufacturer finds problem and activates a recall) or mandatory (authority dictates a recall) and is triggered by events such as a customer complaint. The nature of the recall is based on the risk level which is a probability that exposure to the hazard could result in serious health consequences or death in human or animals (SAHCODHA). These are considered to be the highest level at Class I. Risk level is also linked to the classification of recall, of which there are three:

Class I describes a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health and/or safety consequences or death. Product must be recalled within 24 hours.

Class II describes a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health and/or safety consequences is remote. Products must be recalled within 48 hours.

Class III describes a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause any adverse consequences. Products must be recalled within 72 hours.

A recall can have a major impact on an organisation's brand, reputation and sales. In an ideal situation there will be no product failure, no food safety infraction and therefore a recall process would not be a necessary part of the operation. Alas, this is not an ideal world. Food safety standards and programmes are built on the premise that the probability exists and therefore, food business operators must have a recall process inclusive of a recall strategy.

A recall strategy is a planned course of action to be taken when conducting a recall, applying the following factors:

1. Result of health hazard evaluation

2. Depth of recall

3. Ease of identifying the product

4. Degree to which the deficiency is obvious to the consumer

5. Degree to which the product remains unused in trade

6. Continued availability of essential products

7. Extent of effectiveness checks for the recall

8. Need for public warnings

Regardless of recall strategy, no food business operator wants a product recall due to the negative perception that surrounds it and the negative impact to the business. However, having a voluntary recall, where your system proactively identifies the risk to consumers, can be seen as a demonstration of safety and care, resulting in goodwill from consumers. For food safety, recall process must be verified and validated.