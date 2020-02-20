Kick-start your morning with an artfully designed latte, then keep the afternoon rolling with a Red Stripe beer (or vice versa); after all, no one at Ragamuffin Coffee Bar cares about outdated rules anyway. Easily accessible at 74 Lady Musgrave Rd, Ragamuffin Coffee Bar has been brewing since September 2019. General manager Mark Samuels says of the artsy café: “We like to build a community vibe; all our patrons come here, interact with each other. Maybe they were strangers before they came here [but] hopefully they leave here as a family.”

The coffee bar offers a Blue Mountain blend from Deaf Can! Coffee daily (except on Sundays) for caffeine jolts to its customers. Not only does it serve up coffee, but it also has freshly baked cookies, vegan brownies, muffins and an assortment of breads, plus a fun way to get your daily dose of fruit with Dream Bowls' açaí-based smoothies! A variety of Hungry Man Ja wraps are also up for grabs each day.

Free WiFi and Blue Mountain blend from Deaf Can! Coffee make Ragamuffin Coffee Bar an amazing place to work or study, with an alcoholic drink menu to help you de-stress afterward.