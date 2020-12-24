Rainforest Sorrel Balsamic Shrimp

The taste of sorrel is synonymous with a Jamaican Christmas. This recipe skilfully combines that familiar flavour with delicious Rainforest shrimp, to create a delicious dish that is sure to become a holiday favourite and a fixture on your Christmas table.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 1 hour & 10 mins

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

2 bags of Rainforest Jumbo Shrimp

1 cup fresh sorrel

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp mushroom soy sauce

2/3 cup olive oil

2 tbsp minced garlic

Juice of 2 limes

2 Scotch bonnet peppers

2 tsp salt

Generous sprinkle of freshly cracked black pepper

1/3 cup sorrel jam

Method:

Defrost and clean shrimp (leave tails on).

In a food processor, add the rest of the ingredients except the shrimp and sorrel jam. Pulse until combined.

Pour the marinade over the shrimp and let marinate for an hour in the fridge.

When ready to cook, preheat a grill to about medium-high heat while the shrimp comes to room temperature.

Spray the grill with cooking spray.

In a small bowl, microwave the sorrel jam for about 30 seconds or until melted.

Grill the shrimp on each side for about 2 minutes, brushing with the melted sorrel jam in between flipping.

Serve hot.

— Recipe and photos by Karina Matalon of Karina's Kitchen